Three women held in rape, murder of minor girl 

By INP

KOHAT: Three women were arrested in Kohat in connection with the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

Hareem Fatima went missing on Wednesday and the following day, her body was found near a drain outside close to her residence. Reports said the deceased was assaulted before being killed.

The arrests were made on the basis of footage obtained from a surveillance camera. The footage shows a veil-clad woman taking Fatima away.

Reports citing sources say police have so far taken 46 people into custody. Police were however reluctant to disclose further details.

A post-mortem examination of the body confirmed the victim was raped before her strangulation.

A tribal jirga asked the police and the administration to arrest the culprits in 72 hours. The jirga warned the police and the administration would be responsible for the chaos if the perpetrators are not arrested within the given time.

