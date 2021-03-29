PM meets Haleem Adil Sheikh, vows of cleanse Sindh police

Prime Minister Imran Khan met with the recently released Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday, wherein the premier vowed to “cleanse” the Sindh police force of politics, it emerged.

Sheikh was invited to meet with PM Imran after his release, wherein he informed the premier of the situation of jails in Sindh, stating that “bureaucracy is also involved in politics”.

Reportedly, PM Imran said on the occasion that the PTI would “cleanse the Sindh Police and bureaucracy of politics”.

Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh had been released on bail on Saturday after spending two months in jail. Sheikh was released after bail was granted to him by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in two cases. He had been ordered to submit two surety bonds of Rs0.2 million each.

After his release, Sheikh had said that he would first go to the jail to meet his workers. He had lso said that four of his workers were still in jail and he would meet them.

On February 16, the PTI leader was arrested for bringing weapons to the by-elections in Karachi and for interfering with an operation against encroachments. The case related to the PS 88 by-elections was registered over his alleged involvement in a brawl that took place between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PTI workers.

The case against the Sindh opposition leader was filed at the Memon Goth police station in District Malir. Anti-terror and other provisions were included. The other case related to the disruption he caused in an anti-encroachment drive at a Karachi farmhouse.