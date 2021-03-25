CITY

Buzdar announces Rs25bn uplift package, varsities for three districts

To a question, the CM termed it improper to lead processions to appear before institutions and asserted that the law will come into action on any violation

By Staff Report

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Sheikhupura, Hafizabad and Gujranwala on Wednesday and announced new development projects, worth Rs25 billion, along with the establishment of universities in the areas.

Talking to the media, the chief minister announced new projects of Rs8.41 billion, including a flyover at Alam Chowk and internal and external link roads in the city. He said that 14 more projects will be started, including construction of a burn unit with a cost of Rs1.92 billion.

He also announced the university of Gujranwala project, having a sub-campus of Punjab University and both campuses of UET. “The necessary process has already been started and I will monitor this project,” the CM added.

He said that instructions have been issued for the feasibility study of the children hospital and the federal government will also be approached for improvement of the GT Road. Along with it, the CM announced that a road will be constructed to link Gujranwala with Sialkot-Lahore Motorway.

The CM said Sahulat bazaars will be established at the level of tehsil and items will be provided at the rates of 2018 in Ramazan bazaars.

To a question, he termed it improper to lead processions to appear before institutions and asserted that the law will come into action on any violation.

Meanwhile, the CM inaugurated four projects of Rs7.84 billion at Gakhar Sports Arena. He also inaugurated Gakhar Sports Arena, Gujranwala Arts Council Auditorium, OPD unit of Teaching Hospital Medical College Gujranwala and 62.5 acres of landfill site project.

He handed over the keys of 106 vehicles of Gujranwala Waste Management Company to the officials and laid the foundation stone of BS Block in Government Postgraduate College for Women, Shadab Training Institute and building of special education centre Kamoke, worth over Rs2. 23 billion. The Lahore-Sialkot Motorway will be linked with the GT Road at Morr Eminabad.

For Sheikhupura, the chief minister announced a development package worth more than Rs10 billion along with the establishment of Waris Shah University. He also also inaugurated a tree plantation drive at Sheikhupura Gymkhana, besides removing Tehsildar Muridke and SDO local government from their posts on public complaints

He inaugurated district education complex, Muridke Trauma Centre, CTD regional office and dual road projects, worth Rs1.27 billion. He also laid the foundation stone of a water supply and drainage project, costing Rs410 million, in Sheikhupura.

For Hafizabad, the CM announced a Rs7.2 billion development package. He said that Hafizabad University Act will be presented before the cabinet meeting. Talking to the media, the CM said the package has been announced for the district, adding that PM Imran Khan had announced to establish the University of Hafizabad and DHQ hospital.

Previous articleMother of rape victim seeks CM’s intervention over police inefficiency
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Saudi businessman seeks govt’s support for 66.4pc KE shares’ acquisition by Chinese firm

ISLAMABAD: Following the downfall of Abraaj Group Chief Arif Naqvi, Saudi billionaire Sheikh Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih has attempted to convince the Pakistani leadership to ensure...
Read more
CITY

Punjab decides to exempt taxes on entertainment

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to exempt all duties and taxes on entertainment and collect property tax on the basis of rental value instead...
Read more
CITY

FIA officer suspended over alleged harassment at Karachi airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has suspended one of its immigration officers over an incident of alleged harassment at the Jinnah International Airport, according...
Read more
CITY

Punjab imposed micro quarantines in several cities: minister

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that the government has imposed micro lockdowns in several cities as the positivity rate...
Read more
CITY

A transgender seminary in Islamabad breaks barriers

ISLAMABAD: A long white shawl on her head, Rani Khan gives daily Quran lessons at the country's first transgender-only madrasa, or Islamic religious school,...
Read more
CITY

Journalist kidnaped, tortured by unknown people in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Shamim Mehmood, a freelance journalist, was kidnapped from Islamabad’s Sector G-6 and tortured and interrogated for four hours before his release on the Islamabad...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Unemployment

As we know Unemployment imposes a negative impact on individual lives and society as well. Due to no or low origin of income, people...

Pollution in Karachi

Decrease in GDP

Plague in Australia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.