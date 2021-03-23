UN chief concerned over rising violence against Asians

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “profoundly concerned” about the rise of violence against Asians and people of Asian descent since the coronavirus pandemic began, his deputy spokesman said Monday.

The world has witnessed deadly attacks, harassment & discrimination against Asians & people of Asian descent. These acts have perpetuated a centuries-long history of scapegoating, exploitation & abuse. This moment of challenge for all must be a time to uphold dignity for all. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 23, 2021

“In some countries, Asian women have been specifically targeted for attack, adding misogyny to the toxic mix of hatred,” Farhan Haq said, without citing any specific incidents.

“Thousands of incidents across the past year have perpetuated a centuries-long history of intolerance, stereotyping, scapegoating, exploitation and abuse,” the spokesman said.

The UN chief’s response follows a deadly shooting in Atlanta last week that may have targeted Asians. Of the eight victims in the shooting rampage by a white male suspect, six were women of Asian descent.

Guterres “expresses his full support for the victims and families, and stands in solidarity with all those who face racism and other assaults on their human rights,” according to the spokesman.

The United States has seen a rise in violent hate crimes and discrimination against Asians and Asian Americans, which has coincided with the spread of the coronavirus first detected in China in late 2019.