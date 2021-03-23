CITY

PTI-PPP on same page for resolution of problems facing Sindh: Ismail

By INP
GOVERNOR SINDH, IMRAN ISMAIL & CHIEF MINISTER SINDH, SYED MURAD ALI SHAH TALKING TO MEDIA PERSONS AFTER LAYING FLORAL WREATH AT MAZAR-I-QUAID-I-AZAM KARACHI ON MARCH 23, 2021.

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said the politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) could be different but both parties sought prosperity and development for the province.

“There are reservations of both PTI and the PPP against each other, which either can be resolved or not,” Ismail said while speaking to reporters after visiting the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in connection with Pakistan Day. He was flanked by provincial chief executive Murad Ali Shah.

Both the parties are on the same page for the resolution of the problems faced by the people of Sindh, he said and added there are no such differences between the federal government and the Sindh government that can halt the process of development or flow of funds to the province.

On the occasion, Shah said his government is working hard to serve the public and added his government seconds the move of the federal government to resolve Karachi’s problems.

Apart from political differences, we are united when it comes to the resolution of the public problem.

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today with a renewed pledge to transform the country into an Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Jinnah.

