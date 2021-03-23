Nation observes Pakistan Day sans traditional fervour amid Covid-19

LAHORE/KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The nation is observing Pakistan Day today sans the traditional fervour as parts of the country remain partially locked down in view of a third coronavirus wave.

The day commemorates the Lahore Resolution adopted on March 23, 1940, in which the All-India Muslim League set the agenda of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

Sixteen years later, on March 23, 1956, Pakistan also adopted its first constitution, making itself the world’s first Islamic republic.

The national flag was hoisted atop all major government buildings, Radio Pakistan reported. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also released a special song in connection with the day.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah along with members of the cabinet visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi where they offered prayers (fateha) and laid floral wreath on the country’s founding father’s grave, Radio Pakistan reported.

The traditional military parade in Islamabad has been postponed to March 25 (Thursday) due to the forecast of “inclement weather and rain” in the capital and Rawalpindi on March 23 (today) and 24.

The administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have announced a local holiday in the twin cities on March 25.

In Lahore, a sophisticated change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) assumed charge of duty.

Air Vice Marshal Nadeem Akhtar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, laid a floral wreath on the poet’s grave and offered prayers. Later, he paid rich tributes to Iqbal and wrote his comments in the visitors’ book.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, all events commemorating the day will be held while ensuring strict compliance with health guidelines, Radio Pakistan said. An investiture ceremony will also be held at Aiwan-i-Sadar (President House) in the afternoon where President Dr Arif Alvi will confer awards and medals to personalities for their contribution in different fields.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will broadcast special programmes to highlight the significance of the day and pay tribute to the leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

MESSAGES POUR IN:

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed his commitment to making Pakistan a humane, progressive, and prosperous state based on rule of law, meritocracy, egalitarianism and compassion, APP reported.

PM @ImranKhanPTI‘s message on the occasion of #PakistanDay 2021 : “23rd March, 1940 was a momentous occasion when the Muslims of the Sub-Continent decided to establish a separate homeland to free themselves from the shackles of oppression and slavery of the hindutva mindset.” pic.twitter.com/C1EOUfK7Q3 — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 23, 2021

He said March 23, 1940, was a momentous occasion when the Muslims of the subcontinent decided to establish a separate homeland to free themselves from the shackles of oppression and slavery of the Hindutva mindset.

“While commemorating this day, we need to adhere to the principles of unity, faith, and discipline given by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Our vision is to transform Pakistan into a truly democratic welfare state, on the model of Riyasat-i-Madina.

Our great nation has successfully overcome challenges of immense magnitude in past through unity and resilience. Today, we need to remain strong to face the pandemic that has engulfed the entire World. InshaAllah, we will succeed in these testing times,” he maintained.”

Khan also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“We salute their courage and will continue to support them morally, politically, and diplomatically for the realisation of their right to self-determination under the relevant UNSC [United Nations Security Council] resolutions,” he said.

President Alvi reaffirmed the resolve to make Pakistan an economically stronger and prosperous country. He also urged the nation to remember the people of held Kashmir, who are being subjected to the worst form of repression and state-sponsored terrorism.

Message from President Dr. Arif Alvi for Pakistan Day. “On this Pakistan Day, we pay homage to the founding fathers of Pakistan whose services and sacrifices led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.” pic.twitter.com/fFRUAHnTdr — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 23, 2021

The president said that the world must take notice of blatant human rights violations being committed by India in occupied Kashmir.

He said that the key to durable peace in the South Asian region was the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

United States President Joe Biden also congratulated Alvi on the day, stating the partnership between the two countries is based on the common goal of regional prosperity, his office tweeted.

US President @JoeBiden congratulated President @ArifAlvi & Pakistani Nation on #PakistanResolutionDay. He said that US-Pak partnership is based on common goal of regional peace & prosperity. US & Pak would work for peace in Afghanistan, address COVID-19 and climate change. pic.twitter.com/JsVtlGa6Vs — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 23, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a “congratulatory message” to Alvi and Khan, the embassy said in a tweet.

H.E. Mr.Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, sent the congratulatory message on the occasion of a national holiday – the Pakistan Day to H.E. Dr. A.Alvi, President of Pakistan, and H.E. Mr. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan.@MID_RF — RusEmbassy_Pakistan (@RusEmbPakistan) March 22, 2021

In a separate tweet, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Moscow and Islamabad “maintain friendly relations, a regular political dialogue and interaction at international organisations. We send greetings to our Pakistani friends”.

💬#Zakharova: On March 23, #Pakistan 🇵🇰 will mark #RepublicDay. #Russia 🇷🇺 and Pakistan maintain friendly relations, a regular political dialogue and interaction at international organisations. We send greetings to our Pakistani friends. #RussiaPakistan pic.twitter.com/k8Fs9DtKMM — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 18, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said March 23 was an important landmark in the nation’s history.

Let this historic #PakistanResolutionDay serve as a reminder of Pakistan’s rightful place in the world, envisioned by the visionary architects of our country: A Pakistan of peace, tolerance, progress and prosperity.

🇵🇰 Zindabad! — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) March 23, 2021

“On this day, we commemorate the valiant struggle of our forefathers for a separate homeland that began with the historic Pakistan Resolution of 1940, and culminated in the attainment of freedom seven years later,” he said.

“This day provides us an opportunity every year to renew our commitment to making our country a true welfare, progressive and prosperous state.”

Qureshi reiterated that the leadership’s vision of “Naya Pakistan” was focused around economic security, reiterating the focus has shifted from geo-strategic to geo-economics.

“Rather than partaking in geo-political competition and rivalries, Pakistan is advocating co-existence and win-win cooperation. Pakistan is committed to pursuing policies that promote peace and stability,” he said.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Pakistan could only evolve into an egalitarian nation and a role model for other Muslim countries when it truly followed the ideology on which this country was built.

Pakistan can only evolve into an egalitarian nation and a role-model for other Muslim nations when it truly follows the ideology on which this country was built, Chairman PPP @BBhuttoZardari #PakistanDay #PakistanResolutionDay https://t.co/Kfxs84KVmV — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) March 23, 2021

“A democratic society based on justice, fair play, and equality were the core beliefs on which this great one was founded,” he said.