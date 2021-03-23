NATIONAL

More Chinese vaccine jabs to reach Pakistan by March 31

By APP

ISLAMABAD: State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday announced China would donate additional shots of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by March 31.

The assurance came during a telephone call between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Yi wherein the former sought more Chinese vaccines to fight the disease.

Yi said over a hundred countries had approached China for the shots but the country would prioritise the fulfillment of Pakistan’s needs, considering the ideal bilateral ties between the two nations.

According to a Foreign Office (FO) statement, Qureshi thanked Beijing for promising 1.5 million doses of Chinese vaccines for Pakistan, saying it had been pivotal to protecting lives. So far, Pakistan has received 1 million of those doses.

He also thanked Chinese leadership for wishing Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery from Covid-19. He tested positive over the weekend.

The conversation encompassed the latest Covid-19 situation as well as matters of mutual interests, the statement said.

The call comes days after Pakistan received a second Chinese donation of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, bringing the country’s total supply to 1 million shots.

“These doses will ensure a smooth continuation of our vaccine drive, currently underway for senior citizens,” Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan said.

Qureshi further said the Chinese assistance to the world, particularly Pakistan, during the challenging situation of the pandemic was exemplary.

Qureshi further told Yi that Pakistan was taking all precautionary measures including the smart lockdown in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both the leaders had a detailed discussion on bilateral ties and multiple cooperation besides agreeing to keep up the high-level contacts between the two countries.

