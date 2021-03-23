HEADLINES

Blast outside Levies office leaves 4 dead, 13 injured in Chaman

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack

By News Desk

At least four people including a child were killed while 13 others got injured in an explosion outside the Levies headquarters in Chaman on Tuesday.
Police officials said that the explosives were planted on a motorcycle and the apparent target was a police mobile stationed outside the Levies prison. They further said that the bodies and injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Chaman. A large number of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are present at the location and further investigation is underway, they added.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.
In August last year, at least five people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed and 22 others injured in a powerful bomb blast in Chaman.
As per the security officials, unknown miscreants planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on a motorcycle parked on Mall Road near the District Police Officer (DPO) office. Security officials said that the blast ripped through the congested Mall Road area of the border town.
“The blast was that of an IED, which was planted on a motorbike parked in front of a market,” a senior security official said, adding that the IED was detonated through a remote-controlled device.

 

HEADLINES

President confers civil awards to prominent personalities

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday conferred Pakistan civil awards on prominent personalities including foreign nationals in recognition of their services in different fields...
NATIONAL

Landslide blocks Karakoram Highway

The Karakoram Highway between Gilgit and Rawalpindi has been blocked for traffic due to landslides. The road was hit by landslides in Shatan Pari and...
HEADLINES

Coronavirus ‘frustrating’ but ‘please do keep safe’, says British HC

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner, in his Pakistan Day message on Tuesday, said that the coronavirus pandemic "has been frustrating" but...
HEADLINES

Occupied Kashmir marks another Pakistan Day under guns

SRINAGAR: The people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) greeted Pakistani people and the government on Pakistan Day by putting up Pakistani flags for the...
NATIONAL

Rangers attacked again in Sindh; three injured

KHAIRPUR: Attacks on security personnel continue in Sindh province as at least three persons, including Rangers personnel, were injured in a cracker attack on...
HEADLINES

PPP not to shoulder PML-N, JUI-F’s protest agenda from PDM platform

ISLAMABAD: With the gulf widening between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), PPP President Asif Ali Zardari has directed party...
HEADLINES

Coronavirus ‘frustrating’ but ‘please do keep safe’, says British HC

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner, in his Pakistan Day message on Tuesday, said that the coronavirus pandemic "has been frustrating" but...
Occupied Kashmir marks another Pakistan Day under guns

Rangers attacked again in Sindh; three injured

Learning from Trudeau

