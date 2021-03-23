Blast outside Levies office leaves 4 dead, 13 injured in Chaman

At least four people including a child were killed while 13 others got injured in an explosion outside the Levies headquarters in Chaman on Tuesday.

Police officials said that the explosives were planted on a motorcycle and the apparent target was a police mobile stationed outside the Levies prison. They further said that the bodies and injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Chaman. A large number of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are present at the location and further investigation is underway, they added.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

In August last year, at least five people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed and 22 others injured in a powerful bomb blast in Chaman.

As per the security officials, unknown miscreants planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on a motorcycle parked on Mall Road near the District Police Officer (DPO) office. Security officials said that the blast ripped through the congested Mall Road area of the border town.

“The blast was that of an IED, which was planted on a motorbike parked in front of a market,” a senior security official said, adding that the IED was detonated through a remote-controlled device.