Landslide blocks Karakoram Highway

The Karakoram Highway between Gilgit and Rawalpindi has been blocked for traffic due to landslides.

The road was hit by landslides in Shatan Pari and Kargil Nallah near pattan in Kohistan early in the morning on Tuesday. Efforts of Workers of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) were underway to restore the road for all types of traffic. The FWO, responding to the landslide, immediately moved its troops and engineers with equipment to the area. According to reports, all people stranded there were evacuated to a safe area, while hot meals were served to all the affected families.

Temporary field medical camps have been established and pedestrian crossing has been set up to facilitate the move. The FWO is assisting the civil administration to remove the debris from the landslide, which will take considerable time.

The scheduled flights from Islamabad to Gilgit were also cancelled on Tuesday due to inclement weather.