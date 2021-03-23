President confers civil awards to prominent personalities

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday conferred Pakistan civil awards on prominent personalities including foreign nationals in recognition of their services in different fields of life, including medicine, education, social services, arts and for showing gallantry in the war against terrorism and during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the investiture ceremony held at the President House in connection with Pakistan Day, the president bestowed Nishan-e-Imtiaz on Sadeqain Naqvi (arts, painting, sculpture), Prof Shakir Ali (arts, painting), Zahoorul Haq (arts, painting/sculpture), Abida Parveen (singing), Dr Jameel Jalibi (literature) and Ahmad Faraz (literature).

He also conferred awards on the following personalities:

Hilal-e-Imtiaz was given to Prof Dr Anwarul Hassan Gillani (pharmaceutical science) while Dr Asif Mahmood Jah and Syed Javed Anwar received the same award for their services to Pakistan.

Sitara-e-Shujaat was given to the following citizens for their gallantry:

Jawad Qamar, Safia Shaheed, Malik Hayatullah, Malik Sardar Khan Shaheed, Mumtaz Khan Shaheed, Hayatullah Khan Dawar Shaheed, Malik Muhammad Niaz Khan Shaheed, Sepoy Akhtar Khan Shaheed, Muhammad Naveed Sadiq, Mahar Muhammad Yasir Manzoor Shaheed, Shafqat Ullah Malik, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha Shaheed, Prof Hafiz Maqsood Ahmad Shaheed, Dr Bashir Ahmed Shaheed, Dr Khalid Masood Qaisrani Shaheed, Dr Muhammad Asif Shaheed, Dr Shafqatullah Shaheed, Dr Younas Channa Shaheed, Dr Wilayat Ali Gopang Shaheed, Prof Dr Muhammad Javed Shaheed, Munir Khan Shaheed, Dr Usama Riaz, Malik Ashdar Shaheed and Dr Muhammad Akhlaq Shaheed.

The president conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Prof Dr Farhan Saif (education), Bushra Ansari (arts), Muhammad Imran Qureshi (arts), Sultana Siddiqui (television production), Syed Farooq Qaiser (arts, puppeteer/writer), Rana Irfan Shakeel Ramay, Col Farooq Shahbaz (public service), and Pir Syed Lakht-e-Hasnain (philanthropy).

The president also conferred the President’s Pride of Performance Award on Ruth Wenny Lekardal (services), Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal (education), Naimat Sarhadi (film), Muhammad Ali Shyhaki (music), Saima Shah (Resham) (film), Humayun Saeed (film), Ali Zafar (singing), Hina Nasrullah (Sufi singing).

Similarly, the Performace Award was received by Sarmad Sehbai (literature), Indu Mariam Mitha (dancing), Farhan Mehboob (squash), Abdul Majeed Qureshi (philanthropy) and Muhammad Faheem (arts, wood lacquer).

Moulana Tariq Jameel (religious scholar) was also awarded the President’s Pride of Performance Award.

Sitara-e-Quaid-e-Azam was given to Prof Dr Tariq Shafi for services to Pakistan while Sitara-e-Khidmat was awarded to Richard Geary Horwitz (US) and Tamgha-e-Pakistan to Jane Teller (Denmark) for services to Pakistan.

The president awarded Tamgha-e-Shujaat to Fida Hussain (Gilgit-Baltistan), Ali Aftab Tarar (Punjab), Syed Shahzad Hassan (Punjab), Haroon Rashid Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Fakharud Din (Punjab), Mian Khan (Punjab), Muhammad Faheem Raza Khan (Sindh), Malik Wasid Khan (KP), Molvi Gul Dad Khan (KP), Malik Aslam Noor Khan (KP), Muhammad Rafi Shaheed (KP), Daud Khan (Shaheed) (KP).

Tamgha-e-Shujaat was also conferred upon Alam Zeb Shaheed (KP), Allah Rakha (Azad Jammu and Kashmir), Shakeela Naz Shaheed (KP), Ghuncha Sartaj Shaheed (KP), Aetzaz Ahmed Goraya (Balochistan), Sajid Khan Mohmand (KP), Shahid Ali Shaheed, Muhammad Iftikhar Shaheed, Khuda Yar Shaheed and Hassan Ali Shaheed for showing gallantry.

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz was awarded to Muhammad Tahir Javed, Zeba Shehnaz, Hameedullah Shah Hashmi, Faisal Edhi, Syed Aamir Mehmood, Capt (r) Muhammad Ilyas, Farid Ahmed Khan and Omar Saeed.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi, federal ministers and people from all walks of life attended the ceremony.