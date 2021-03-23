HEADLINES

President confers civil awards to prominent personalities

By Mian Abrar
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party candidate Arif Alvi (C) walks back with party leaders after submitting papers for the presidential election outside the high court building in Islamabad on August 27, 2018. Pakistan will hold presidential elections on September 4. / AFP / FAROOQ NAEEM

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday conferred Pakistan civil awards on prominent personalities including foreign nationals in recognition of their services in different fields of life, including medicine, education, social services, arts and for showing gallantry in the war against terrorism and during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the investiture ceremony held at the President House in connection with Pakistan Day, the president bestowed Nishan-e-Imtiaz on Sadeqain Naqvi (arts, painting, sculpture), Prof Shakir Ali (arts, painting), Zahoorul Haq (arts, painting/sculpture), Abida Parveen (singing), Dr Jameel Jalibi (literature) and Ahmad Faraz (literature).

He also conferred awards on the following personalities:

Hilal-e-Imtiaz was given to Prof Dr Anwarul Hassan Gillani (pharmaceutical science) while Dr Asif Mahmood Jah and Syed Javed Anwar received the same award for their services to Pakistan.

Sitara-e-Shujaat was given to the following citizens for their gallantry:
Jawad Qamar, Safia Shaheed, Malik Hayatullah, Malik Sardar Khan Shaheed, Mumtaz Khan Shaheed, Hayatullah Khan Dawar Shaheed, Malik Muhammad Niaz Khan Shaheed, Sepoy Akhtar Khan Shaheed, Muhammad Naveed Sadiq, Mahar Muhammad Yasir Manzoor Shaheed, Shafqat Ullah Malik, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha Shaheed, Prof Hafiz Maqsood Ahmad Shaheed, Dr Bashir Ahmed Shaheed, Dr Khalid Masood Qaisrani Shaheed, Dr Muhammad Asif Shaheed, Dr Shafqatullah Shaheed, Dr Younas Channa Shaheed, Dr Wilayat Ali Gopang Shaheed, Prof Dr Muhammad Javed Shaheed, Munir Khan Shaheed, Dr Usama Riaz, Malik Ashdar Shaheed and Dr Muhammad Akhlaq Shaheed.

The president conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Prof Dr Farhan Saif (education), Bushra Ansari (arts), Muhammad Imran Qureshi (arts), Sultana Siddiqui (television production), Syed Farooq Qaiser (arts, puppeteer/writer), Rana Irfan Shakeel Ramay, Col Farooq Shahbaz (public service), and Pir Syed Lakht-e-Hasnain (philanthropy).

The president also conferred the President’s Pride of Performance Award on Ruth Wenny Lekardal (services), Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal (education), Naimat Sarhadi (film), Muhammad Ali Shyhaki (music), Saima Shah (Resham) (film), Humayun Saeed (film), Ali Zafar (singing), Hina Nasrullah (Sufi singing).

Similarly, the Performace Award was received by Sarmad Sehbai (literature), Indu Mariam Mitha (dancing), Farhan Mehboob (squash), Abdul Majeed Qureshi (philanthropy) and Muhammad Faheem (arts, wood lacquer).

Moulana Tariq Jameel (religious scholar) was also awarded the President’s Pride of Performance Award.

Sitara-e-Quaid-e-Azam was given to Prof Dr Tariq Shafi for services to Pakistan while Sitara-e-Khidmat was awarded to Richard Geary Horwitz (US) and Tamgha-e-Pakistan to Jane Teller (Denmark) for services to Pakistan.

The president awarded Tamgha-e-Shujaat to Fida Hussain (Gilgit-Baltistan), Ali Aftab Tarar (Punjab), Syed Shahzad Hassan (Punjab), Haroon Rashid Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Fakharud Din (Punjab), Mian Khan (Punjab), Muhammad Faheem Raza Khan (Sindh), Malik Wasid Khan (KP), Molvi Gul Dad Khan (KP), Malik Aslam Noor Khan (KP), Muhammad Rafi Shaheed (KP), Daud Khan (Shaheed) (KP).

Tamgha-e-Shujaat was also conferred upon Alam Zeb Shaheed (KP), Allah Rakha (Azad Jammu and Kashmir), Shakeela Naz Shaheed (KP), Ghuncha Sartaj Shaheed (KP), Aetzaz Ahmed Goraya (Balochistan), Sajid Khan Mohmand (KP), Shahid Ali Shaheed, Muhammad Iftikhar Shaheed, Khuda Yar Shaheed and Hassan Ali Shaheed for showing gallantry.

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz was awarded to Muhammad Tahir Javed, Zeba Shehnaz, Hameedullah Shah Hashmi, Faisal Edhi, Syed Aamir Mehmood, Capt (r) Muhammad Ilyas, Farid Ahmed Khan and Omar Saeed.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi, federal ministers and people from all walks of life attended the ceremony.

Previous articleLandslide blocks Karakoram Highway
Next articleRoach strikes but Sri Lanka battle back in first Test
Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Landslide blocks Karakoram Highway

The Karakoram Highway between Gilgit and Rawalpindi has been blocked for traffic due to landslides. The road was hit by landslides in Shatan Pari and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Blast outside Levies office leaves 4 dead, 13 injured in Chaman

At least four people including a child were killed while 13 others got injured in an explosion outside the Levies headquarters in Chaman on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Coronavirus ‘frustrating’ but ‘please do keep safe’, says British HC

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner, in his Pakistan Day message on Tuesday, said that the coronavirus pandemic "has been frustrating" but...
Read more
HEADLINES

Occupied Kashmir marks another Pakistan Day under guns

SRINAGAR: The people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) greeted Pakistani people and the government on Pakistan Day by putting up Pakistani flags for the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rangers attacked again in Sindh; three injured

KHAIRPUR: Attacks on security personnel continue in Sindh province as at least three persons, including Rangers personnel, were injured in a cracker attack on...
Read more
HEADLINES

PPP not to shoulder PML-N, JUI-F’s protest agenda from PDM platform

ISLAMABAD: With the gulf widening between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), PPP President Asif Ali Zardari has directed party...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Coronavirus ‘frustrating’ but ‘please do keep safe’, says British HC

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner, in his Pakistan Day message on Tuesday, said that the coronavirus pandemic "has been frustrating" but...
=INDIA-PAKISTAN-KASHMIR-UNREST

Occupied Kashmir marks another Pakistan Day under guns

Rangers attacked again in Sindh; three injured

Learning from Trudeau

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.