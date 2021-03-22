Sarina Isa moves contempt proceedings against science minister

Sarina Isa, wife of Supreme Court (SC) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has requested the SC to initiate contempt proceedings against Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry over his offensive tweet.
On Friday, the minister in a tweet had said that he had been listening to the speeches of SC’s undertrial judge Justice Isa for a week. He further said that if he answers, then lectures will start from ‘we are saddened’ to ‘we have been insulted’.
“Sir, if you too are fond of politics like your godfather Iftikhar Chaudhry (former chief justice of Pakistan), then resign and contest elections for the councillor. You will get to know about both [your] popularity and acceptance,” Hussain had further said.
She said that the science minister had all but admitted to the installation of secret cameras in the courtroom, as he claimed to have been listening to the speeches that took place within the court without once having been present during the proceedings.
Furthermore, she pointed out that Justice Isa was a sitting judge of the SC, and not an “under-trial prisoner” as Fawad had attempted to paint him out to be. In her petition she also referred to Chaudhry’s use of the word ‘godfather’, saying that it was a term used for criminal syndicates and mafia bosses.
“Ch Fawad Hussain has violated his ministerial oath of office, the Constitution of Pakistan, mocked and ridiculed this honourable court’s former chief justice, a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and committed contempt of this honourable court,” the petition stated.
“If judges of the highest court of Pakistan are humiliated, disrespected and abused in this manner by a federal minister, then the Twitter brigade at their command and the combatants of the 5th generation warfare do much worse,” it added.
She requested the top court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the minister, remove him from office and also direct him to shut down his Twitter account.
Earlier this month, Justice Qazi Faez Isa had argued before the SC that the federal government “destroyed” the media and was controlling it in an attempt to shape the public narrative, insinuating that he was one of the targets of this brand of federal propaganda.
A 10-member larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial had been hearing the case on March 8, 2021, wherein Justice Isa had moved an application seeking live telecast of court proceedings of the review petition in his case.
“I am being publicly maligned. Propaganda is being spread against me through controlled media,” said Justice Isa. He had claimed that the government had “destroyed” the media and would now set its sights on social media platforms such as YouTube or Twitter.
Justice Bandial had stated that the application itself was not limited to judicial matters, but related to those of policy, and a live TV broadcast of the proceeding could only be possible after consultation with the administration of the court.
To this, Justice Isa had remarked that his life has been under a microscope for the last two years. While the government did not hesitate to go through his personal matters with a fine-tooth comb, he had maintained, they refuse to allow his proceedings to be public.
He had said that if live coverage was allowed in his case then it would be clear for all to see what is “just and true”.