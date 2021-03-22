Sarina Isa moves contempt proceedings against science minister

Sarina Isa, wife of Supreme Court (SC) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has requested the SC to initiate contempt proceedings against Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry over his offensive tweet.

On Friday, the minister in a tweet had said that he had been listening to the speeches of SC’s undertrial judge Justice Isa for a week. He further said that if he answers, then lectures will start from ‘we are saddened’ to ‘we have been insulted’.

“Sir, if you too are fond of politics like your godfather Iftikhar Chaudhry (former chief justice of Pakistan), then resign and contest elections for the councillor. You will get to know about both [your] popularity and acceptance,” Hussain had further said.

She said that the science minister had all but admitted to the installation of secret cameras in the courtroom, as he claimed to have been listening to the speeches that took place within the court without once having been present during the proceedings.

Furthermore, she pointed out that Justice Isa was a sitting judge of the SC, and not an “under-trial prisoner” as Fawad had attempted to paint him out to be. In her petition she also referred to Chaudhry’s use of the word ‘godfather’, saying that it was a term used for criminal syndicates and mafia bosses.

“Ch Fawad Hussain has violated his ministerial oath of office, the Constitution of Pakistan, mocked and ridiculed this honourable court’s former chief justice, a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and committed contempt of this honourable court,” the petition stated.

“If judges of the highest court of Pakistan are humiliated, disrespected and abused in this manner by a federal minister, then the Twitter brigade at their command and the combatants of the 5th generation warfare do much worse,” it added.

She requested the top court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the minister, remove him from office and also direct him to shut down his Twitter account.