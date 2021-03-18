Federal cabinet, bureaucratic reshuffle on cards again

ISLAMABAD: With the Senate elections over, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to reshuffle the federal cabinet and a decision is likely to be taken in the next few days.

Sources in the ruling party have told Pakistan Today that other than some new faces making their way into the federal cabinet, the portfolios of some of the ministers are also likely to be changed.

According to the sources, proposals are being prepared in the cabinet as well as in the bureaucracy. These changes are likely to concern the offices of the Punjab chief secretary, Home Department federal secretary and Information secretary.

As frustration grows in the party circles, the premier stands firm in his belief that the ministers have to perform without giving any excuse. As such, the sources say that Prime Minister Imran Khan will reshuffle the cabinet on the performance of the ministers and the newly elected senators are also likely to be included in the federal cabinet.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is not happy with the performance of several key ministers, so he has decided that only those who can deliver will remain in the cabinet,” a source said on condition of anonymity.

“Delivery and performance are the things in which the prime minister is interested because he does not like to hear excuses after extraordinary delays in the completion of projects for any reason,” the source said.

Reportedly Barrister Ali Zafar, Aun Abbas Bappi and Dr Zarqa are likely to be added to the federal cabinet while the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is also looking to name a new minister to take the key offices of information and communications.

Furthermore, Murad Saeed is likely to lose one of his ministries as Communications is likely to be handed over to someone else due to his failure to launch even a single project during the past two and a half years.

The sources said that due to controversy around his US nationality, it is yet to be decided whether or not Faisal Vawda would be handed the reigns of the Ministry of Water again.

It also emerged that Prime Minister Imran reportedly wants a change in the Ministry of Information while Senator Faisal Javed may also be given a cabinet slot.