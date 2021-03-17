HEADLINES

Govt values freedom of expression, striving to resolve journalists’ problems: Faraz

Minister says govt in favour of a mechanism under which media workers should get their salaries on time

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the present government valued freedom of expression and it was striving to resolve the problems of journalist community.

Addressing a seminar on “freedom of press and resolution of media crisis”, he said that the media was an important stakeholder as it pointed out weaknesses of the government though constructive criticism.

The media should also highlight the achievements of government, he added.

Faraz said that it was the responsibility of government to protect the lives and property of the media persons. Unfortunately, the opposition had rejected a bill tabled by a PTI member in the parliament, which was aimed at ensuring timely payment of salaries to the media persons.

However, the government was working on another bill for the security of working journalists, he added.

He said that the PTI government was in favour of a mechanism under which media workers should get their salaries on time. The government had paid outstanding dues of the media houses, he added.

Faraz also said the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists had a commendable history and had produced leaders like Minhaj Barna, who made untiring struggle for the rights of journalists. Such leaders were a beacon of light for the generations ahead, he added.

He appreciated the media persons for performing their duties during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic bravely and effectively.

Previous articleUS may miss May 1 deadline to exit Afghanistan, warns President Biden
Avatar
Staff Report

