President for implementation of single national curriculum

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for removing disparity among different streams of education in the country by ensuring implementation of the single national curriculum.

Addressing the ceremony of top position holders of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 2020 on Wednesday, the president said that it is the need of the hour to give incentives to the students to motivate them for education.

He said that practice of critical thinking plays a pivotal role in students’ life. Dr Alvi said that character building of individuals is necessary behind the formation of a great nation.

The president said that students should improve their analytical skills along with their education to cope with the requirements of the modern era. He said that corruption destroys the institutions and the country, and students should adopt the qualities of truthfulness and loyalty towards the nation.

Dr Alvi said that poverty alleviation by providing better education and health facilities to the masses is the core motive behind the formation of “Naya Pakistan”.

