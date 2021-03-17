HEADLINES

ECP’s refusal to support PTI’s ‘electoral engineering’ being taken as ‘rebellion’: Bilawal

PPP chief says independent Election Commission vital for vibrant, genuine democracy

By News Desk

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, strongly condemning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s continuous attacks on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), alleged that ECP’s refusal to become a partner in the “rigging” and “electoral engineering” with the PTI is being taken as ‘rebellion’.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the PPP chief said that ECP has to conduct its business in accordance with the Constitution and the relevant laws. “Threats to ECP to compel it to toe PTI’s electoral fraud strategies has to be condemned in strong terms. Entire, nation and its constitution stand with the ECP as the national institution,” he stated.
Bilawal further said that the demand of resignations from the chief election commissioner (CEC) and members of the ECP are blackmailing tactics on the part of the PTI government, which has accumulated millions of dollars through foreign funding as a dubious political party to grab power.
The PPP chief maintained that an independent Election Commission was necessary for a vibrant and genuine democracy and warned that any attempts to subjugate and hold ECP hostage to the whims of the PTI regime would be vehemently resisted by all the democratic forces.

News Desk
News Desk

