FIR of Karachi blast registered

KARACHI: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified terrorists on Tuesday, a day after a remote-controlled bomb went off near a vehicle carrying Rangers personnel in Karachi.

One soldier lost his life in the roadside blast while 11 others, mostly pedestrians, received wounds, authorities said.

The case was lodged by a Rangers official under sections related to terrorism, murder, and attempt to murder.

According to the FIR, when the Rangers vehicle reached Orangi Town-5 check post, a bomb, planted in a parked motorcycle, exploded.

The FIR said two militants can be seen in the CCTV footage. “The suspects after parking the motorcycle went away to stand at a distant place,” it further said.

Militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the blast in a statement.

The group has been involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan, targeting security forces and infrastructure and mineral extraction projects.

Last June, the BLA took responsibility for an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), also in Karachi, where four militants armed with guns and grenades killed two guards and a policeman before security forces killed them.

In a related development, the funeral of the martyred troop, Roshan Solangi, was offered at his hometown of Naushahro Feroze. Rangers officials and locals attended the prayer.