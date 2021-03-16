NATIONAL

SC upholds ECP Daska re-election order

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Election Commission staff carry election material to arrange it for upcoming general election at an office in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, July 21, 2018. The election Commission announced that the country's security forces will be deployed to polling stations to ensure free, fair and transparent national elections on July 25. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Tuesday declined a request to declare as void the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the contentious by-election for NA-75 (Sialkot-IV), a seat in Daska Tehsil of the city.

Last month, the electoral process regulator had ordered re-polling in the entire constituency after suspecting that the results of some polling stations had been compromised.

On March 5, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Asjad Malhi, who had contested the election, moved the apex court against the order, saying the order was “clearly contrary to law and facts of the case”.

In today’s verdict, Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the top court would “not overturn the ECP’s decision”, ordering that “re-election in the constituency would be held under any condition”.

He further said the general elections in 2018 were held peacefully because of the posting of Rangers. They were not posted in the constituency by the election commission which he said was a mistake.

The judge further said the court “respected constitutional institutions” and would look at every aspect of the matter.

More details to follow

Previous articleBahrain lauds PN’s efforts for regional stability
Next articleFIR of Karachi blast registered
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

FIR of Karachi blast registered

KARACHI: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified terrorists on Tuesday, a day after a remote-controlled bomb went off...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bahrain lauds PN’s efforts for regional stability

ISLAMABAD/MANAMA: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, who is on an official visit to Bahrain, held separate meetings with the Commander-in-Chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

Beijing to issue visas to foreigners, including Pakistanis, who take China jabs

BEIJING: China is poised to ease border restrictions to allow some foreigners — including from the United States, India and Pakistan — back in,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt made ECP resignation demand to ‘escape’ funding case verdict: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the government demanded the resignation of chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three children found dead at home in Quetta

QUETTA: Three children were found dead in a house in the New Sariab area of Quetta on Tuesday. According to the police, unidentified persons broke...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, UN raise concerns over Sri Lanka move to ban burqas

COLOMBO/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ambassador in Colombo and a United Nations expert have expressed concerns over Sri Lanka’s proposed move to ban the wearing of burqas. Sri...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt made ECP resignation demand to ‘escape’ funding case verdict: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the government demanded the resignation of chief...

Three children found dead at home in Quetta

Pakistan, UN raise concerns over Sri Lanka move to ban burqas

China approves a fourth Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.