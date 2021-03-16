SC upholds ECP Daska re-election order

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Tuesday declined a request to declare as void the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the contentious by-election for NA-75 (Sialkot-IV), a seat in Daska Tehsil of the city.

Last month, the electoral process regulator had ordered re-polling in the entire constituency after suspecting that the results of some polling stations had been compromised.

On March 5, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Asjad Malhi, who had contested the election, moved the apex court against the order, saying the order was “clearly contrary to law and facts of the case”.

In today’s verdict, Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the top court would “not overturn the ECP’s decision”, ordering that “re-election in the constituency would be held under any condition”.

He further said the general elections in 2018 were held peacefully because of the posting of Rangers. They were not posted in the constituency by the election commission which he said was a mistake.

The judge further said the court “respected constitutional institutions” and would look at every aspect of the matter.

