Bahrain lauds PN’s efforts for regional stability

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD/MANAMA: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, who is on an official visit to Bahrain, held separate meetings with the Commander-in-Chief of Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) and commanders of National Guard and Royal Bahrain Naval Force (RBNF) in the capital of Manama and discussed defense cooperation.

During these meetings, Admiral Niazi dilated on the role of the Pakistan Navy in maritime security.

He also highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol and contributions to maintain peace and order at the Indian Ocean region, the navy said in a tweet.

The hosts commended Pakistan Navy’s role in maritime peace and stability, Radio Pakistan reported.

On his arrival at the RBNF Headquarters, Admiral Niazi was received by the force’s commander and presented a guard of honour. A security briefing involving the RBNF was also given to him.

Later on, the naval chief also held a meeting with the deputy commander of United States Naval Forces Central Command and discussed matters pertaining to maritime security.

