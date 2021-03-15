Buzdar announces Rs7bn Ramzan Package to provide relief to masses

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced the Ramzan Package worth seven billion to provide relief to the masses in the holy month of Ramzan.

While chairing the cabinet committee meeting on Monday, the chief minister, while giving details of the package, said that a total of 313 Ramzan bazaars will be established across the province where a 10-kg flour bag will be available at Rs300. The Punjab government will provide around Rs3.50 billion subsidy for this, he added. Meanwhile, the implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), including observance of social distancing, will be fully ensured, he further said.

Buzdar said that agri. fair-price shops will also be established to provide fruits and vegetables at the rates of 2018. Similarly, besan, dates, dried chickpeas lentils (chana dal) and other items will also be available at the rates of the year 2018, he said. Meanwhile, sugar will be provided at Rs60 per kg and ghee, chicken and eggs will be sold Rs10 to Rs15 less than the market price, he added.

The CM directed the administration to provide maximum relief to the citizens adding that the scope of Sahulat bazaars will be expanded. He further directed to establish Sahulat Bazaar Authority to provide permanent relief to the consumers from artificial price-hike. He directed to follow austerity measures while arranging Ramzan bazaars and saved money be utilized for providing relief to the masses.

The poor will be given economic relief at every cost, the CM assured and directed to start Ramzan bazaars from Shaaban 25. “I, provincial ministers and secretaries will also visit Ramzan bazaars,” he announced.

Provincial Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshk, secretaries of industries, agriculture, food and livestock departments and others attended the meeting.

Universities to conduct online classes for 2 weeks in selected cities: HEC

–Education body urges universities to strictly adhere to coronavirus protocols

NEWS DESK

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday announced that all universities shall continue to operate as per guidelines issued earlier except for universities in a few cities where online classes will be conducted for two weeks.

The decision was taken following the federal government’s announcement related to the spring holidays across academic institutions in selected cities due to the recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

According to a statement released by the HEC in this regard, an exception will be given to universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) in Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

“All universities and HEIs in the above-mentioned cities shall remain closed for physical attendance during March 15-28, 2021,” said the statement.

The HEC, however, stressed that academic activities will continue online during this period. Moreover, on-going and pre-scheduled exams can be conducted as planned with the complete observance of Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

“Universities are advised to ensure strict observance of the Covid-19 minimum health and safety protocols i.e., thermal scanning, wearing facemasks, social distancing, availability and regular use of sanitisers, and disinfection of buildings,” the statement said.