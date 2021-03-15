HEADLINES

Pakistan, Iran voice concern over IS presence in Afghanistan

Iranian FM stresses regional cooperation for Afghan peace process

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have stressed the need for regional cooperation to help establish peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq visited Tehran along with a delegation to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan with Iranian higher authorities. He called on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday evening.

Expressing satisfaction with the consultations made in the meeting, Mohammad Sadiq explained Pakistan’s views on the developments in Afghanistan.

Emphasising the vital importance of establishing peace in Afghanistan, the Iranian foreign minister stressed the need for regional cooperation to help establish peace in Afghanistan and preserve the achievements of the people of that country.

This is Sadiq’s first official visit to Iran as Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan. Earlier, special envoys from Iran and Pakistan held meetings on the sidelines of Zarif’s visit to Islamabad in October.

Earlier, Sadiq held a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi. Both voiced their concerns over the presence of the IS terrorist group in Afghanistan and its threats to peace and security of the region.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments in Afghanistan, especially the peace process in this country.

Turning to the influence of the two countries of Iran and Pakistan on the developments in Afghanistan, Sadiq called for greater cooperation between the two countries in establishing lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The Iran’s deputy foreign minister expressed hope for taking advantage of the opportunities of peace, and added, “Peace will be supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran while respecting the fundamental rights of Afghan people and maintaining achievements gained over the past two decades.”

Araghchi welcomed the position of the Pakistan special envoy to Afghanistan regarding the close cooperation on issues related to Afghanistan and announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to take a giant stride in this respect.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations regarding developments in the Afghanistan peace process.

