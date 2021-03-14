Pakistan’s economy stabilising despite coronavirus pandemic: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the country’s economy is stabilising and all business activities are underway despite Covid-19.

Addressing a press conference alongside Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in Islamabad, he said that all economic indicators are on a positive trajectory.

He stressed the need for adopting precautionary to control the current upsurge of the pandemic. He said that the process of coronavirus vaccination is in progress on merit in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Fawad said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has two narratives; one is accountability and the second is that electoral transparency is in the best interest of Pakistan.

He said that giving statements against the country due to failure in the elections is condemnable.

Responding to a question, Faraz said that the government is committed to providing relief to the masses.

In response to another question, he said that the country’s exports and remittances are also increasing due to steps taken by the government.

The information minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strategy against the pandemic has been appreciated internationally.