HEADLINES

Pakistan’s economy stabilising despite coronavirus pandemic: Faraz

Fawad says PTI's narratives centre on transparency and accountability

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the country’s economy is stabilising and all business activities are underway despite Covid-19.

Addressing a press conference alongside Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in Islamabad, he said that all economic indicators are on a positive trajectory.

He stressed the need for adopting precautionary to control the current upsurge of the pandemic. He said that the process of coronavirus vaccination is in progress on merit in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Fawad said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has two narratives; one is accountability and the second is that electoral transparency is in the best interest of Pakistan.

He said that giving statements against the country due to failure in the elections is condemnable.

Responding to a question, Faraz said that the government is committed to providing relief to the masses.

In response to another question, he said that the country’s exports and remittances are also increasing due to steps taken by the government.

The information minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strategy against the pandemic has been appreciated internationally.

Previous articleGovt’s climate conservation policies being recognised globally: Imran
Next articlePolice name suspect in rape-and-murder of 11-year-old
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SC to take up issue of delay in local govt polls today

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) will take up the matter of the delay in the local government polls on Monday. Justice Qazi...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police name suspect in rape-and-murder of 11-year-old

The police have named Zeeshan, a neighbour of the victim, in a case involving the kidnapping, rape and murder of an 11-year-old boy in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt’s climate conservation policies being recognised globally: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the environmental policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were receiving global recognition. In a tweet,...
Read more
NATIONAL

DNA samples taken of suspects in Larkana hospital rape case: police

KARACHI: The Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) samples of the three men accused of assaulting a 25-year-old girl at the Larkana General Hospital have been taken,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Coronavirus cases on the rise as nation witnesses third wave

LAHORE: Punjab registered 1,653 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily rise since June, government statistics showed, the latest in a steady rise...
Read more
NATIONAL

PSP’s Kamal to contest NA-249 by-election

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Sunday announced its intention to contest the upcoming by-election on the National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi (West-II). The seat...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s economy stabilising despite coronavirus pandemic: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the country's economy is stabilising and all business activities are...

Govt’s climate conservation policies being recognised globally: Imran

DNA samples taken of suspects in Larkana hospital rape case: police

Coronavirus cases on the rise as nation witnesses third wave

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.