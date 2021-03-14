NATIONAL

Police name suspect in rape-and-murder of 11-year-old

The victim had gone missing from outside his house

By News Desk

The police have named Zeeshan, a neighbour of the victim, in a case involving the kidnapping, rape and murder of an 11-year-old boy in Faisalabad.

According to the police, the victim’s family registered a kidnapping case after which police started investigating the matter and reported that the incident took place in Faisalabad’s Mamukanjan.

The victim had gone missing from outside his house.

Zeeshan, who lived in the area, has been named by the police as having been involved in the crime. According to the law enforcement officials, the suspect has admitted to being involved in the rape and murder of the young child.

After murdering the victim, Zeeshan allegedly dumped his body in Saim Nullah, where Rescue 112 is currently searching for the body.

Singer and activist Shehzad Roy reacted to the news, tweeting his disappointment over the incident.

“Man arrested for alleged rape and murder of an 11-year old boy in Faisalabad. Before punishing this man we need to get mental health professionals on board to understand this behaviour. We might save children by this intervention,” he tweeted.

Previous articlePakistan’s economy stabilising despite coronavirus pandemic: Faraz
Next articleIndia activist breaks silence on sedition arrest, says she felt ‘violated’
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SC will take up issue of delay in LG polls

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court will take up the matter of the delay in the local government (LG) polls on Monday. Justice Qazi...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s economy stabilising despite coronavirus pandemic: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the country's economy is stabilising and all business activities are...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt’s climate conservation policies being recognised globally: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the environmental policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were receiving global recognition. In a tweet,...
Read more
NATIONAL

DNA samples taken of suspects in Larkana hospital rape case: police

KARACHI: The Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) samples of the three men accused of assaulting a 25-year-old girl at the Larkana General Hospital have been taken,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Coronavirus cases on the rise as nation witnesses third wave

LAHORE: Punjab registered 1,653 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily rise since June, government statistics showed, the latest in a steady rise...
Read more
NATIONAL

PSP’s Kamal to contest NA-249 by-election

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Sunday announced its intention to contest the upcoming by-election on the National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi (West-II). The seat...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s economy stabilising despite coronavirus pandemic: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the country's economy is stabilising and all business activities are...

Govt’s climate conservation policies being recognised globally: Imran

DNA samples taken of suspects in Larkana hospital rape case: police

Coronavirus cases on the rise as nation witnesses third wave

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.