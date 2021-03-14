Police name suspect in rape-and-murder of 11-year-old

The police have named Zeeshan, a neighbour of the victim, in a case involving the kidnapping, rape and murder of an 11-year-old boy in Faisalabad.

According to the police, the victim’s family registered a kidnapping case after which police started investigating the matter and reported that the incident took place in Faisalabad’s Mamukanjan.

The victim had gone missing from outside his house.

Zeeshan, who lived in the area, has been named by the police as having been involved in the crime. According to the law enforcement officials, the suspect has admitted to being involved in the rape and murder of the young child.

After murdering the victim, Zeeshan allegedly dumped his body in Saim Nullah, where Rescue 112 is currently searching for the body.

Singer and activist Shehzad Roy reacted to the news, tweeting his disappointment over the incident.

“Man arrested for alleged rape and murder of an 11-year old boy in Faisalabad. Before punishing this man we need to get mental health professionals on board to understand this behaviour. We might save children by this intervention,” he tweeted.