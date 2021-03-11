Sindh LG minister says construction for bridge on River Indus to begin

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Sindh government has conceived a project for a new bridge on River Indus in Sukkur, under the public-private partnership model, adding that consultants would soon reach Sukkur to conduct a survey for construction of the bridge.

The provincial minister said this while presiding over a high-level meeting regarding development projects of Sukkur at Darbar Hall Deputy Commissioner office on Thursday evening.

Sukkur Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahessar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Adeel Tasavur and officers of local government, works and services, buildings, education works and other departments attended the meeting.

The provincial minister directed the commissioner to identify land for the rehabilitation of affected people of anti-the encroachment operation launched to retrieve arable land on the banks of canals.

Shah added that the Sindh government was preparing a plan to resettle the affectees and assured that no one would be left helpless. He added that every affectee would be provided alternate shelter.

He also directed the administration to prepare new schemes of safe city project and slaughterhouse for Sukkur. The minister said that land for establishing cattle colony in Rohri has been approved and soon development work would be started.

He also directed to accelerate the pace of work on Girls College Rohri and complete it in stipulated time so that facility of education to girls could be extended near to their doors.

Shah said that all the development projects should be completed in time and additional funds would be arranged for development when needed. He added that funds allocated in the current financial year should be utilised and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The minister made it clear that the beatification scheme of Lansdown Bridge would also be approved soon. He directed that the tree plantation campaign should be made a success and every department should participate in it.

Regarding LG schemes, the provincial minister said that schools and dispensaries being run by local bodies will be transferred to the education and health department to make them functional and added that proposals should be sent for the final decision.

He informed that the Sindh government was increasing the share of octroi tax and zila tax of local councils. He stated that the common scheme of solid waste management would be launched for Sukkur and Rohri and added that cleanliness would be maintained on street level.