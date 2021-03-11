HEADLINES

Buzdar, Nong Rong discuss social sector development

By News Desk
Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has invited Chinese companies to invest in special economic zones (SEZs), saying every facility will be provided to them.
The chief minister said this while talking to Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong who called on him on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.
The chief minister thanked the Chinese government for its cooperation during the corona pandemic and provision of vaccine, terming China the most trustworthy friend of Pakistan. “We appreciate the valuable Chinese cooperation in the development of our country and it is sanguine that Pakistan-China economic relations are touching new heights during the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he added.
The multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is of valuable importance for Pakistan, he said and added that a conducive atmosphere has been provided to investors in the Punjab where special economic zones (SEZs) are being established. He said that the social sector is the priority of the PTI government.
He said that the government is interested to benefit from Chinese cooperation in industry, agriculture and technical and vocational training sectors as valuable work has been done by the Chinese government to overcome corruption and poverty. This Chinese success has been acknowledged by the global community and this model will benefit the Punjab government, he affirmed.
The Chinese ambassador assured to benefit from investment opportunities in SEZs, saying that China wants to enhance cooperation with the Punjab government for the development of the social sector.
He assured that China is siding with Pakistan in the journey of development and prosperity and every possible step will be taken to enhance cooperation in different sectors. He invited the chief minister to visit China and appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government to control coronavirus. The speedy industrial process will create job opportunities along with poverty alleviation, he further said.
Acting Chinese Consul General in Lahore Peng Zhengwu, Army Attache Jiang Qingshi, Economic and Commercial Minister Consular Xia Guoxiang, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, and others were also present during the meeting.

News Desk
News Desk

