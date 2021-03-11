NATIONAL

PML-N senators being asked to not vote for PDM candidate: Maryam Nawaz

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that the party senators are being called and asked not to vote for the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) candidate in the Senate chairman election.

In a tweet on Thursday, she claimed that the senators also have “recorded the evidence”.

“Our senators are being called and asked not to vote for PDM candidate,” Maryam said in a Twitter post this afternoon. However, the PML-N VP did not specify who was holding such conversations with the party’s members.

The election for Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12.

PTI has nominated Sadiq Sanjrani, the current chairman, as their candidate, while the opposition parties have expressed their support for former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani.

PDM’s candidate for deputy chairman is Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, while the PTI has yet to announce its candidate.

Previous articlePM directs secretaries to visit Balochistan on monthly basis to resolve issues
INP

