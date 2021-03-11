NATIONAL

PM directs secretaries to visit Balochistan on monthly basis to resolve issues

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed all federal secretaries to pay monthly visits to Balochistan to monitor and resolve the problems of the people on a priority basis.

The prime minister took the decision to address the sense of deprivation in the people of Balochistan.

He asked the federal secretaries to resolve issues related to their ministries, divisions, and departments.

The secretaries in consultation with the Balochistan chief secretary will chalk out a programme and keep the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) informed in this regard.

Following their visits, the secretaries will send a detailed report regularly to the PMO.

Previous articleLHC issues notice to Punjab govt over waste management
Next articlePML-N senators being asked to not vote for PDM candidate: Maryam Nawaz
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang shares vision on future challenges

ISLAMABAD: Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang met the press on Thursday after the closing of the fourth...
Read more
NATIONAL

New coronavirus cases hit highest level in seven weeks

ISLAMABAD: The daily number of new coronavirus cases in the country during the last twenty-four hours rose to the highest level in seven weeks,...
Read more
HEADLINES

No bilateral procurement agreement with India on Covid-19 vaccine, clarifies FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Ministry of Pakistan on Thursday clarified that Pakistan had not entered into any bilateral procurement agreement with India on the purchase of any...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till 25th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif and...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N senators being asked to not vote for PDM candidate: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that the party senators are being called and asked not to vote for...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP announces by-election schedule of NA-249 Karachi West-II

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced the schedule of the by-election on constituency NA-249 Karachi West-II, to elect a member...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PML-N senators being asked to not vote for PDM candidate: Maryam...

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that the party senators are being called and asked not to vote for...

PM directs secretaries to visit Balochistan on monthly basis to resolve issues

LHC issues notice to Punjab govt over waste management

ECP announces by-election schedule of NA-249 Karachi West-II

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.