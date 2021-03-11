PM directs secretaries to visit Balochistan on monthly basis to resolve issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed all federal secretaries to pay monthly visits to Balochistan to monitor and resolve the problems of the people on a priority basis.

The prime minister took the decision to address the sense of deprivation in the people of Balochistan.

He asked the federal secretaries to resolve issues related to their ministries, divisions, and departments.

The secretaries in consultation with the Balochistan chief secretary will chalk out a programme and keep the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) informed in this regard.

Following their visits, the secretaries will send a detailed report regularly to the PMO.