LHC issues notice to Punjab govt over waste management

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday served notices on the Punjab government and others nominated in a petition pertaining to waste disposal in the provincial capital.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition against garbage piles in the city and said the Punjab government has failed in good governance.

The petitioner maintained in his application that Lahore became the most polluted city first, and is now also ranked among the dirtiest.

The government and the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) have both failed in the discharge of their responsibilities, the claimant added.

Garbage piles are seen in underdeveloped as well as in posh neighbourhoods, the petitioner said, adding that all concerned departments are not fulfilling their responsibilities.

