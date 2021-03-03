NATIONAL

Australia gifts a Miyawaki forest to Pakistan

Miyawaki is one of the techniques to develop forests quickly and Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken keen interest in its implementation: CDA DG

By ppi

ISLAMABAD: The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Wednesday joined the Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul to inaugurate a Miyawaki Forest at Fatima Jinnah Park, Islamabad.

The Australian High Commission gifted the forest to the public park as part of an initiative, organised by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to support Pakistan’s Miyawaki Forest and the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021.

Speaking at the tree plantation ceremony, Dr Geoffrey Shaw said, “This Miyawaki Forest is a gift from the Australian Government to the people of Pakistan. I hope that the trees and shrubs planted here today help regenerate not just the environment of Islamabad but contribute to making Pakistan cleaner and greener.”

Australia has a longstanding cooperation with Pakistan on the environment and tackling climate change including improving water management and security, access to clean drinking water, flood forecasting and disaster risk reduction.

“Green initiatives such as this are becoming ever more important in the face of the growing impacts of climate change affecting our region – something both Australia and Pakistan are keenly aware of and taking action on,” Dr Shaw added.

CDA Director-General (DG) Naveed Tareen said, “Miyawaki is one of the techniques to develop forests quickly and Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a keen interest in its implementation. We all are aware of the threat of global warming and how it’s already affecting our lives. Right and timely initiatives like this are much needed. We are thankful to the Australian High Commission for their collaboration in this amazing initiative.”

According to a press release issued by the Australian High Commission, Australia is committed to combating climate change and is on track to beat our 2030 emissions reduction target under the Paris Agreement, having achieved a 17 per cent reduction in emissions since 2005.

The Australian Government has committed $1.5 billion for global climate finance and over $15 billion domestically to make Australia’s natural resources, environment and water infrastructure more resilient to climate disasters.

Previous articlePTI moves ECP for Gillani’s disqualification: leader
