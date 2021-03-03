PTI moves ECP for Gillani’s disqualification: leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking disqualification of former prime minister and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) joint candidate for Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani.

On Tuesday, a leaked video clip showed Gillani’s son, Ali Haider Gillani, telling some unidentified PTI MPs about techniques of wasting their votes.

In a press conference, Gillani and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari played down the clip saying asking for votes from every constituent was their “democratic right”.

Speaking to media outside ECP on Wednesday, PTI leaders Farrukh Habib and Kanwal Shauzab while accusing the former premier of indulging in corruption practices regretted the clip.

The PTI has filed a petition with the electoral process regulator to disqualify Gillani, he said, adding action against those involved in horsetrading should be taken.

“Billions of rupees are spent to buy votes in Senate elections,” Habib claimed.

Addressing the conference after Habib, Shauzab said the video “exposed” the faces of so-called politicians and showed the shameful manner in which the votes were bought and sold.

Criticising the practice of horsetrading in Senate elections, she said it was a big question mark on the credibility of democrats who supported a corrupt system.

She said the PTI would emerge as the biggest party in the post-election Senate.