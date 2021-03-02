Hearing in LNG case adjourned

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal case involving former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi due to lawyers’ strike.

During the proceedings, Abbasi and other suspects appeared before the court. However, the hearing was adjourned due to a protest of lawyers’ bodies.

While speaking to journalists outside the court premises, Abbasi regretted that no progress was made in the case in over two years.

In response to a question, Abbasi expressed hope that the opposition parties will achieve success in Wednesday’s Senate elections.

“MPs are aware they will not be elected on a PTI ticket. We are hoping for the victory of our [PDM] joint candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani [of PPP].”

Abbasi said the Parliament will decide on the issue of secret balloting in Senate polls after the issuance of the detailed verdict by the Supreme Court.

He recounted that the top court, in the short verdict, has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure transparency in the Senate polls.