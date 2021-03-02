NATIONAL

Hearing in LNG case adjourned

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal case involving former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi due to lawyers’ strike.

During the proceedings, Abbasi and other suspects appeared before the court. However, the hearing was adjourned due to a protest of lawyers’ bodies.

While speaking to journalists outside the court premises, Abbasi regretted that no progress was made in the case in over two years.

In response to a question, Abbasi expressed hope that the opposition parties will achieve success in Wednesday’s Senate elections.

“MPs are aware they will not be elected on a PTI ticket. We are hoping for the victory of our [PDM] joint candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani [of PPP].”

Abbasi said the Parliament will decide on the issue of secret balloting in Senate polls after the issuance of the detailed verdict by the Supreme Court.

He recounted that the top court, in the short verdict, has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure transparency in the Senate polls.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Abbasi in July 2019, a year after it ordered an inquiry against him, deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others “for granting a 15-year contract of LNG terminal to a company of their liking in violation of rules and by misuse of their powers, which caused [the] national exchequer a loss of billions of rupees”.

As petroleum minister when Sharif was prime minister, Abbasi masterminded the government’s push to embrace LNG after PML-N swept to power in a 2013 election.

After NAB filed the reference, Abbasi said he took full responsibility for work at the petroleum ministry as the deposed premier had “no direct responsibility for the workings of my ministry”.

“I welcome any inquiry by NAB or any other agency into the affairs of the ministry and I am available to cooperate with any such inquiry,” he had said.

Previous articleSC orders CDA to demolish illegal lawyers’ chambers
Next articleSC rejects objection to Abro’s candidature
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘Pawri’ power: Viral clip pulls Pakistan, India closer

KARACHI: A 19-year-old student who shot to fame after her five-second video went viral on social media across the subcontinent, hopes numerous renditions of...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP decision on Senate elections consistent with Constitution: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the...
Read more
NATIONAL

FO condemns Houthi missile attack on Saudi border region

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned a Houthi missile attack on the Jazan region in southwestern Saudi Arabia which injured five people. "Pakistan strongly condemns the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

LAHORE: A Sharjah-bound Indian flight made an emergency landing in Karachi on Tuesday after a passenger suffered a medical emergency. According to an official statement...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends Asif’s detention for 10 days

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended the judicial remand (detention) of Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif for 10 more days. In...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC rejects objection to Abro’s candidature

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday binned a petition challenging the nomination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Saifullah Abro for Senate. Last week, the Sindh...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Indian flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

LAHORE: A Sharjah-bound Indian flight made an emergency landing in Karachi on Tuesday after a passenger suffered a medical emergency. According to an official statement...

Court extends Asif’s detention for 10 days

SC rejects objection to Abro’s candidature

Hearing in LNG case adjourned

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.