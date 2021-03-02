SC rejects objection to Abro’s candidature

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday binned a petition challenging the nomination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Saifullah Abro for Senate.

Last week, the Sindh High Court (SHC) allowed Abro to contest the March 3 elections, setting aside the decision of its election tribunal disqualifying the hopeful on the technocrat seat. However, the ruling was challenged in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The petitioner maintained that Abro did not meet the criteria to contest the Senate election on a technocrat seat that required minimum 16 years of education and 20 years of experience.

The apex court while upholding the decision of the high court directed the applicant to contact the relevant forum after the elections.