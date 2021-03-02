NATIONAL

SC rejects objection to Abro’s candidature

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday binned a petition challenging the nomination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Saifullah Abro for Senate.

Last week, the Sindh High Court (SHC) allowed Abro to contest the March 3 elections, setting aside the decision of its election tribunal disqualifying the hopeful on the technocrat seat. However, the ruling was challenged in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The petitioner maintained that Abro did not meet the criteria to contest the Senate election on a technocrat seat that required minimum 16 years of education and 20 years of experience.

The apex court while upholding the decision of the high court directed the applicant to contact the relevant forum after the elections.

The PTI has faced several challenges to its proposed candidates for the Senate elections. Last week, disgruntled PTI leaders from rural Sindh had approached Governor Imran Ismail, also a PTI stalwart, to express their reservations.

In a letter, the PTI officials had said they were “extremely disappointed with the entire process” of the selection of candidates for the polls and demanded the party’s high command cancel the nomination of Abro and Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and award tickets to “party loyalists”.

Seperately, eight appeals were filed against the decisions of the returning officers over acceptance and rejection of the Senate hopefuls from Sindh.

Two appeals were filed against Abro, while an appeal was filed against the acceptance of Vawda’s nomination papers on a general seat.

Previous articleHearing in LNG case adjourned
Next articleCourt extends Asif’s detention for 10 days
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP decision on Senate elections consistent with Constitution: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the...
Read more
NATIONAL

FO condemns Houthi missile attack on Saudi border region

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned a Houthi missile attack on the Jazan region in southwestern Saudi Arabia which injured five people. "Pakistan strongly condemns the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

LAHORE: A Sharjah-bound Indian flight made an emergency landing in Karachi on Tuesday after a passenger suffered a medical emergency. According to an official statement...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends Asif’s detention for 10 days

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended the judicial remand (detention) of Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif for 10 more days. In...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hearing in LNG case adjourned

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal case involving former prime minister and...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC orders CDA to demolish illegal lawyers’ chambers

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition of Islamabad Bar Council (ICB) and ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to demolish illegal...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC rejects objection to Abro’s candidature

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday binned a petition challenging the nomination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Saifullah Abro for Senate. Last week, the Sindh...

Hearing in LNG case adjourned

SC orders CDA to demolish illegal lawyers’ chambers

ECP to hold Senate elections ‘per past practice’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.