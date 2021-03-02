Court extends Asif’s detention for 10 days

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended the judicial remand (detention) of Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif for 10 more days.

In December, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Asif from outside the Islamabad residence of another PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on charges of being in possession of assets beyond his declared sources of income.

During the hearing on Tuesday, accountability judge Jawadul Hassan directed police to produce Asif again on March 12.

So far, four witnesses have recorded their statements to NAB, the agency informed the court.