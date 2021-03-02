NATIONAL

Don’t want contempt of court proceeding against anyone, Justice Isa tells SC

'There is controlled media,' asserts Justice Isa

By INP

ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday has heard a case pertaining to the review petition of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

A 10- member larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata has permitted the SC judge after receiving a written application by his counsel Muneer A Malik regarding his inability to argue the case due to health issues.

During the hearing, Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that he doesn’t want contempt of the court proceedings against anyone. My family members and I were the ones who had been tried to be defamed, he maintained.

“There is controlled media,” he said, claiming that his defamation arose from the leaking selective information related to the presidential reference.

Meanwhile, Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked, “We belong to a constitutional department, therefore, we are bound to avoid giving an opinion on several things.”

However, Justice Bandial said that that the court did not commit on issues that were not before them.

“If anyone has grievances then he should approach the court which will surely adjudicate,” Justice Bandial said.

SC adjourned the proceedings until tomorrow where Justice Isa will continue his arguments.

 

