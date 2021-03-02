HEADLINES

New series of PML-N rallies to begin from March 3

Dates for Lahore, Faislabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Layyah and Rajanpur have yet to be finalised

By News Desk

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced its schedule of rallies to place prior to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) long march on March 26.

According to the schedule, the protests will take place as follows:

  • Mianwali on March 3
  • Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Attock and district Rawalpindi on March 5
  • Gujrat and Chakwal on March 6
  • Sialkot, Narowal and Lodhran on March 7
  • Lodhran on March 13
  • Sahiwal on March 10
  • Pakpattan on March 11
  • Vehari on March 12
  • Attock and Khanewal on March 13
  • Dera Ghazi Khan on March 15
  • Multan on March 19
  • Okara, Attock, and Rahim Yar Khan on March 20

According to the party’s statement, protests are also to take place in Lahore, Faislabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Layyah and Rajanpur. However, dates for those have not been finalised yet.

Previous articlePCAA extends flight bans on UK, South Africa to limit spread of new variants
Next articleDon’t want contempt of court proceeding against anyone, Justice Isa tells SC
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Don’t want contempt of court proceeding against anyone, Justice Isa tells SC

ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday has heard a case pertaining to the review petition of Justice Qazi Faez...
Read more
NATIONAL

PCAA extends flight bans on UK, South Africa to limit spread of new variants

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) extended restrictions on travel from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and some other countries for 12 days to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Vaccinating general public against Covid-19 to start soon: Minister

LAHORE: After the vaccination of frontline health workers, the process of vaccinating the rest of the public against coronavirus will start soon, said Punjab...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTI infighting leads to ugly clash in Sindh Assembly

The lawmakers from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) got into a clash after three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers Karim...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad surprised over ECP decision to ‘delay’ SC-suggested reforms

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday expressed surprise after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to delay electoral reforms aimed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Foreign diplomat detained after vehicular manslaughter

A foreign diplomat in Islamabad was detained by the police after he drove his car into a bike in Islamabad on Tuesday, it emerged. While...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PTI infighting leads to ugly clash in Sindh Assembly

The lawmakers from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) got into a clash after three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers Karim...
Fawad-Chaudhry

Fawad surprised over ECP decision to ‘delay’ SC-suggested reforms

Foreign diplomat detained after vehicular manslaughter

Two more foreign HBL PSL cricketers test positive for coronavirus

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.