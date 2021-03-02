New series of PML-N rallies to begin from March 3

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced its schedule of rallies to place prior to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) long march on March 26.
According to the schedule, the protests will take place as follows:
- Mianwali on March 3
- Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Attock and district Rawalpindi on March 5
- Gujrat and Chakwal on March 6
- Sialkot, Narowal and Lodhran on March 7
- Lodhran on March 13
- Sahiwal on March 10
- Pakpattan on March 11
- Vehari on March 12
- Attock and Khanewal on March 13
- Dera Ghazi Khan on March 15
- Multan on March 19
- Okara, Attock, and Rahim Yar Khan on March 20
According to the party’s statement, protests are also to take place in Lahore, Faislabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Layyah and Rajanpur. However, dates for those have not been finalised yet.