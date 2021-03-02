New series of PML-N rallies to begin from March 3

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced its schedule of rallies to place prior to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) long march on March 26.

According to the schedule, the protests will take place as follows:

Mianwali on March 3

Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Attock and district Rawalpindi on March 5

Gujrat and Chakwal on March 6

Sialkot, Narowal and Lodhran on March 7

Lodhran on March 13

Sahiwal on March 10

Pakpattan on March 11

Vehari on March 12

Attock and Khanewal on March 13

Dera Ghazi Khan on March 15

Multan on March 19

Okara, Attock, and Rahim Yar Khan on March 20

According to the party’s statement, protests are also to take place in Lahore, Faislabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Layyah and Rajanpur. However, dates for those have not been finalised yet.