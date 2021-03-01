Opinion

Role of charities

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has lauded the role of the leading charities and corporate sector in Pakistan in lessening the miseries of the deprived people during the anti-coronavirus lockdown imposed last year. Punjab Governor stated this as he along with Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan conferred 13th CSR Awards on 75 different companies and organisations for showing excellence in the field of corporate social responsibility during last one year. The Punjab Governor on behalf of the present government assured fullest support to the corporate entities doing philanthropic work. He said the corporate organisations through their CSR initiatives had been helping out the government in its drive to uplift the socio-economic status of the underprivileged segments of society. He said the government always required assistance from bona fide charities and corporate sector to manage disastrous situations like the coronavirus pandemic. The governor mentioned that he personally had led the initiatives with the help of the welfare organisations to assist the poor people during the lockdown imposed last year against the spread of coronavirus. He mentioned that the quality of work undertaken by the charities to do welfare projects in the country had been far better than that of the development projects completed by the government. He mentioned that his own charity had installed water projects to benefit two million people with 10 times less cost than similar water supply schemes of the government. Speaking on the occasion, AJK President lauded services of National Command and Operation Centre owing to which coronavirus-related sufferings remained much less in Azad Kashmir area. He mentioned that Azad Kashmir had so far witnessed just 296 deaths due to Covid-19 out of around 10,000 cases of coronavirus. He appreciated the role of CSR works in alleviating the miseries of the needy people.

Shakil Qureshi

- Advertisement -

Lahore

Previous articlePSL match postponed after Islamabad United’s Fawad Ahmed tests for positive for Covid-19
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Keeping up one’s guard

Though March 1 (today) marks the lifting of all remaining restrictions due to the coviid-19 pandemic, this should not be a signal for irresponsible...
Read more
Editorials

Backbreaking inflation

The Sensitive Price Index has gone up, 2.4 percent in the week ending Thursday, which shows that the government’s efforts to control inflation have...
Read more
Opinion

CITY NOTES: Adding insult to injury

By ordering a re-poll in NA-75, the Election Commission has merely added insult to injury. For some reason, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)...
Read more
Letters

No library in Herronk

In recent decades, Herronk has been through multifarious phases of deprivations and yet no extrinsic assists have reached so far to resolve these specified...
Read more
Letters

Vaccine concerns

Sir, as the rollout for the vaccine to combat covid-19 begins in earnest in the country, the government has announced to equip and spread...
Read more
Letters

Standing for peace

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Pakistan always stood for peace and remained ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues with...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

HEADLINES

IHC seeks opinions of NA speaker, Senate chief in pleas for...

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday took up petitions seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari as a member of the...

Govt’s stance highlighted in SC’s opinion over presidential reference: Babar

Govt offers technological support for electronic voting

Eight foreign teams participate in Pakistan Army competition

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.