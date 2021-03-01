Role of charities

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has lauded the role of the leading charities and corporate sector in Pakistan in lessening the miseries of the deprived people during the anti-coronavirus lockdown imposed last year. Punjab Governor stated this as he along with Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan conferred 13th CSR Awards on 75 different companies and organisations for showing excellence in the field of corporate social responsibility during last one year. The Punjab Governor on behalf of the present government assured fullest support to the corporate entities doing philanthropic work. He said the corporate organisations through their CSR initiatives had been helping out the government in its drive to uplift the socio-economic status of the underprivileged segments of society. He said the government always required assistance from bona fide charities and corporate sector to manage disastrous situations like the coronavirus pandemic. The governor mentioned that he personally had led the initiatives with the help of the welfare organisations to assist the poor people during the lockdown imposed last year against the spread of coronavirus. He mentioned that the quality of work undertaken by the charities to do welfare projects in the country had been far better than that of the development projects completed by the government. He mentioned that his own charity had installed water projects to benefit two million people with 10 times less cost than similar water supply schemes of the government. Speaking on the occasion, AJK President lauded services of National Command and Operation Centre owing to which coronavirus-related sufferings remained much less in Azad Kashmir area. He mentioned that Azad Kashmir had so far witnessed just 296 deaths due to Covid-19 out of around 10,000 cases of coronavirus. He appreciated the role of CSR works in alleviating the miseries of the needy people.

Shakil Qureshi

Lahore