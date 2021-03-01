TCF doing good work

Opinion

TCF (The citizens foundation) is such an organization which is rendering its services in entire Pakistan for the purpose of quality education. It aims at providing quality education in less privileged areas.

TCF was established in 1995; In this short period of time, it has changed the lives of many poor students and has made innumerable doctors and engineers. It has more than thousand branches in Pakistan and more than one lac students. It has assisted poor students a lot by taking small amount of fee monthly and providing excellent education.

Not only this, it also helps students in availing scholarships and prepares its students for the test of different universities spontaneously. The overwhelming services of such foundations and schools must not be over looked; they should be appreciated for their efforts. Long live, TCF.

Waseem Ahmed

Hub

