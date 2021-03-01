Opinion

Unfavourable conditions

By Editor's Mail
In the year 2021, Pakistan continues to face economic and political. In these following days of price hike, the government is terribly criticized with allegations by the opposition and reinforces a fraught environment. Further, the opposition gave a deadline to Prime Minister to resign and step down or get ready to face a march in the capital. Otherwise, if both conditions are not fulfilled so PDM can be attentive for Long March toward Islamabad. Even these conflicting views continue to escalate pressure on government. It is very greatly emphasized by the PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that resignations card are our nuclear option which should be given soon. And along with Sindh government give a response to resign which should again restart fresh election rather they refuse to accept the selected. The ongoing political dilemmas are once again bring unfavorable conditions and unpreventable crisis. And remember that these resignations will no more affect government’s from power.

Barkatullah

Turbat

