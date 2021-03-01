Reviving the spirit of freedom

Today is the day when PAF surprised our enemy India by shooting down their fighter jet infringing into our territory. This sudden lightning strike brought down the Indian fighter jet and gave the enemy a clear message that any adventure will be met with a response it would never forget. That was the day I saw the spirit of unity and vibrance in our nation momentarily. However, overall, we have not been able to do justice to the hard-earned freedom we got in 1947. While many countries after getting freedom from the colonial powers have progressed forming strong and stable economies, we have been marred with poor leadership that failed to move the country in the right direction. For example, South Korea has emerged as the strongest economies in the world, but we on the other hand failed to capitalize on the momentum and spirit of freedom. I remember during the days of the freedom movement, no matter how hard life was, we would find time and energy to participate. I used to walk five miles to my school, return to help my parents with chores such as grazing animals and fetching water but still found time and energy to attend rallies held by the Muslim League. We were so charged up to imagine that we would soon have a country of our own. Unfortunately, the selfish and power-hungry leaders, who grabbed the reins of the country after the demise of the Quaid failed to channel that energy and guide the country in the right direction. Their selfish behaviors, constant bickering, and wrangling for power over the past seventy years have disheartened the masses. Losing hope, people have given up and are not willing to toil for the country. They like their leaders wish for the short-cuts to success and want everything the easy way. I wish and pray that our leadership realizes that they need to be the role models for newer generations to ignite the spirit of hard work to achieve success for themselves and their country. Reviving the spirit of the freedom movement, despite all the hardships, everyone must work hard and keep hopes high to transform the country into a strong and vibrant economy that thrives among the world nations.

Raja Shafatullah

Islamabad