NATIONAL

Imran seeks speedy trial of petition in foreign funding case

PTI has sought to distance itself from the case, saying its funds were gathered by 'agents' working at odds with instructions

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing of his appeal in the foreign funding case.

The prime minister, through his counsel Anwar Mansoor Khan, moved the application, maintaining his appeal against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Islamabad High Court (IHC) rulings declaring Akbar S. Babar, a founding member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a member of his party is pending disposal before it.

The ECP is pursuing the 2014 claim, filed by Babar, accusing the PTI of receiving foreign funding during years leading to and after the 2013 election.

The matter pertains to the party’s membership and its pendency is damaging the party’s reputation, Imran said, urging the court to fix his appeal for March 18.

The trial gained fame and momentum earlier this week following a protest of opposition parties outside the offices of the ECP in Islamabad in January to “question” the delay in the probe that has dragged on throughout the tenure of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the two-and-a-half years of the incumbent setup without a verdict.

The PTI has sought to distance itself from the case, saying its funds were gathered by “agents” who were working at odds with the instructions of then chairman Imran Khan, and as such, the party was not liable for their sources.

Previous articlePM meets MNAs, discusses their constituencies matters
Next articleChinese hackers target Indian vaccine makers, says firm
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IHC seeks opinions of NA speaker, Senate chief in pleas for Zardari’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday took up petitions seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari as a member of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt’s stance highlighted in SC’s opinion over presidential reference: Babar

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan has said that the stance of the government has been highlighted in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt offers technological support for electronic voting

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been offered technological support by the government to carry out electronic voting, it emerged on Monday. Chief Election...
Read more
HEADLINES

Eight foreign teams participate in Pakistan Army competition

ISLAMABAD: The fourth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2021 commenced on Monday at the National Counter-Terrorism Center in Pabbi near Kharian, the military’s media...
Read more
HEADLINES

Maryam lauds SC, says govt scared of ‘power of the vote’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz lauded the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the tradition of the secret ballot within...
Read more
HEADLINES

Senate elections: PPP asks ECP to address code of conduct violations

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over alleged code of conduct violations by top public office-holders...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Maryam lauds SC, says govt scared of ‘power of the vote’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz lauded the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the tradition of the secret ballot within...

Senate elections: PPP asks ECP to address code of conduct violations

Chinese hackers target Indian vaccine makers, says firm

Imran seeks speedy trial of petition in foreign funding case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.