PM meets MNAs, discusses their constituencies matters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met with Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and discussed matters related to their constituencies ahead of the upcoming Senate elections.

The prime minister is meeting the lawmakers from the ruling coalition to listen to their grievances and address their reservations.

The MNAs, who called on the prime minister here at the Parliament House, included Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Jawad Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, Sajid Khan, Dr Haider Ali, Noor Alam Khan, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Uzma Riaz, Zille-e-Huma, Nafeesa Khattak and Shandana Gulzar.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadi and Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar were also present during the meeting.

The ruling party is making hectic efforts to ensure the victory of Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, who is contesting the election from the Islamabad seat against the former premier and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) joint candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

A week earlier, it emerged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen had jumped into the foray and had started lobbying for PTI candidate and Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

A well-placed source had told Pakistan Today that PTI leader Jahangir Tareen had reconciled with Prime Minister Imran Khan and had started taking interest in the party’s affairs. The source had said that Tareen also has started manoeuvring for PTI candidate Shaikh in the Senate.

Reportedly, Tareen had also contacted Shaikh by phone and assured him of his support, and both of them discussed strategies for Senate elections.

In this regard, Pakistan Today learned that government ministers are also in touch with Tareen, and all are working together to convince the angry members of PTI to return to the party fold.Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The Senate elections are being held on March 3, 2021.