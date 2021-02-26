PPP will be the largest party in senate, says Zardari

Discussing the upcoming Senate elections, former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari expressed confidence that the PPP will form a majority in Senate after the elections.

While addressing PPP’s Sindh lawmakers and Senate hopefuls, he said: “PPP’s elected MPs are my strength. I am proud of my party members, the incumbent government has to go”.

The ex-president was speaking on the occasion of a dinner party hosted by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in honour of the party’s members of the Sindh Assembly.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, Mehmood Chaudhry, and Asifa Bhutto-Zardari were present during the dinner.