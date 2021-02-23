CITY

Karachi’s police pop their rollerblades on to catch street criminals

Gliding in a circle with their weapons pointed inwards, and lifting and lowering the guns in unison, the 20-member unit clad in black undergoes rigorous training

By Agencies

KARACHI: Karachi police are deploying an armed rollerblading unit to curb theft and harassment on its teeming streets.

Gliding in a circle with their weapons pointed inwards, and lifting and lowering the guns in unison, the 20-member unit clad in black undergoes rigorous training.

“We felt we needed to come up with an innovative approach to control street crime,” said Farrukh Ali, chief of the unit, explaining that officers on rollerblades could more easily chase thieves on motorcycles through the metropolis of 20 million.

Ali conceded that rollerblading police could not be deployed across many parts of Karachi due to the poor road conditions and uneven footpaths, but said they would be sent to public places with a higher incidence of theft and harassment.

“This is just the beginning,” said Aneela Aslam, a policewoman on the unit. “This rollerblading will really benefit us. With this training, we can reach narrow alleys very quickly where it is usually difficult to go.”

Safety concerns were raised when initial footage of the Karachi unit’s training showed officers carrying heavier weapons, but Ali said the unit would only carry handguns, reducing the risk of bullets ricocheting.

The rollerblading police — who follow in the footsteps of similar units in Europe and elsewhere — are expected to begin officially next month, but they were recently spotted outside the venue of the Pakistan Super League cricket tournament.

And they have already begun patrolling Karachi’s bustling beachfront.

“Seeing them here in clean uniforms since the morning gives us a sense of security, as even in daytime, snatchings occur here,” said pedestrian Muhammad Azeem.

Previous articleUmesh Yadav clears fitness test to join India squad: BCCI
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Baloch protesters end Islamabad sit-in after PM Imran’s pledge to meet them

Protesters calling for an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan ended a week-long sit-in in the capital on Monday, after an assurance that Prime Minister Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gillani believes the establishment is ‘totally neutral’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Yousuf Raza Gillani, who is also the joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the upcoming...
Read more
NATIONAL

Political parties across world oppose interference in other countries’ internal affairs under human rights pretext

ISLAMABAD: In a major show of defiance, over 310 leaders and prominent personages representing more than 190 political parties and organisations from 80 plus countries...
Read more
HEADLINES

Indian forces targeting Kashmiri women as world fails to punish culprits, says Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that Indian occupational forces are waging a “rape war” using rape as tool of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Speedo Bus Service employees protest non-payment of dues

LAHORE: The employees of Speedo Bus Service protested the non-payment of four months’ dues near Kalma chowk on Monday, after which Model Town Assistant Commissioner...
Read more
HEADLINES

Buzdar launches Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) scholarship programme

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that launching of Rahmatul-Lil -Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) scholarships programme for bright and deserving students...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.