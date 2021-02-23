ECP cannot hold elections if ordinance case is not wrapped up, SC told

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan on Tuesday told a five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court bench that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will not be able to hold the elections in time if the case on the open ballot presidential ordinance is not wrapped up by Wednesday.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani, who has been counsel for the opposition during the proceedings, maintained that the Constitution does require a voter to identify his vote.

“The law will make its own way where votes are bought and sold,” said Rabbani. “If corrupt practices take place before voting, then there is no logic in looking at the votes.”

To this, Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked if there was any way to both check the vote cast and to maintain the secrecy of the vote.

“The law is completely innocent and blind,” remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed. “If bribes are attached with the votes, how can we not review [the process]?” he added.

The CJP stressed the need to weed out these corrupt practices so the Senate election does not go to “waste”.

During the hearing, the attorney-general said that when it comes to presidential ordinances, no one has the right to present their arguments except for political parties.

“Bar councils have nothing to do with political matters,” he said. “I am completely against their arguments being heard.”

The Supreme Court urged all parties concerned to wrap up their arguments within half an hour each on Wednesday.