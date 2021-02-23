NATIONAL

TTP militant allegedly involved in killing of four women gunned down: ISPR

Sajna, according to the ISPR, was allegedly involved in the murder of four women social workers on Saturday

By News Desk

Pakistan Security Forces on Tuesday gunned down a Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant allegedly involved in the killing of four women social workers, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Per the military’s media wing, security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on Tuesday during which a commander of the TTP’s Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, identified as Hassan alias Sajna, was gunned down.

Sajna, according to the ISPR, was allegedly involved in the murder of four women social workers on Saturday.

It should be recalled that the women were killed when assailants opened fire on their NGO’s car near the Ippi village of North Waziristan. The police said the injured driver and the deceased women were moved to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The ISPR statement further said that the Sajna was involved in several other terrorist activities against the security forces as well as peaceful civilians, including attacks using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), kidnapping for ransom, target killings, extortion, and recruitment of terrorists.

During the operation, security personnel also recovered a cache of arms and weapons from the terrorist’s hideout, the statement said.

