CITY

PPP wins Tharparkar by-election

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) defeated the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in a by-poll for a National Assembly seat in Tharparkar, unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday showed.

NA-221 (Tharparkar-I) had fallen vacant after the death of PPP MP Noor Mohammad Shah due to Covid-19 in December.

Ameer Ali Shah Jeelani of the PPP received 102,232 votes against PTI’s Nizamuddin Rahimoon who secured 52,522 votes, District Returning Officer (DRO) Mian Mohammad Shahid.

Voting was disrupted on Sunday after some unknown miscreants set ablaze a polling station, reducing ballot papers and other polling material to ashes.

Tharparkar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hassan Sardar Niazi said the “accidental” fire had erupted and “caused damage to some ballot papers and other material”.

Commenting on the incident, Rahimoon had alleged that the blast took place “under police supervision”.

“My agents have been arrested and my voters are being chased away, but the people of Tharparkar will ensure that the truth wins,” he said, claiming that the police were aiding his opponents.

However, SSP Niazi had refuted the claims.

Avatar
Staff Report

