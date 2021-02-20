Maryam alleges rigging, demands re-election in NA-75

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday released several videos of alleged rigging in the NA-75 by-poll and appealed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action against individuals involved in Sialkot by-poll rigging.

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N leader alleged massive rigging in the NA-75 by-election, held on Friday, and demanded re-election in the Daska constituency.

She further said, “Despite all rigging attempts made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, her party won all seats in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by-polls on Friday.”

Levelling pre-poll rigging allegations against the ruling party, Maryam said that the ECP officials were “abducted” and the results of various polling stations were changed overnight. “The PML-N workers snatched their seats from the jaws of crocodile and everyone knew that those seats belonged to PML-N,” she said.

“The government in a state of chaos resorted to firing to scare the voters away so that they could not come out of their houses to cast ballots and two innocent people lost their lives,” Maryam added while referring to Friday’s incident in Sialkot’s Daska town.

Referring to the alleged rigging videos shared by her last night, Maryam said a man, who could be seen sitting in a car with a “white bag of ballots”, was a presiding officer. “The presiding officer was running away with a bag full of votes in a police vehicle and some Rangers’ personnel were also present there in Wazirabad,” she said.

She also referred to the statement of ECP, wherein it had said that the results of NA-75 have been halted due to “suspicion of falsification of results” from polling stations in Daska.

She asked the ECP to take action against officials involved in Daska rigging and hold re-election in the constituency.

Maryam informed that she will visit the families of party workers, who were killed on the polling day as a result of violence erupted outside a polling station.

Earlier, the ECP ordered to withhold the results of the NA-75 by-election as the returning officer (RO) had feared about alteration in the results of 20 polling stations.

On a plea of PML-N’s candidate Nosheen Iftikhar to withhold the results, the RO had forwarded a reference to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.