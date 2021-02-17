NATIONAL

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to enemy’s misadventure: COAS

Army chief urges officers to make consistent efforts to keep up with modern developments

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that “we should remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary”.
The army chief expressed these views while paying a visit to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air War College Institute (AWCI) at Karachi which was the highest learning pedestal of PAF, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.
Addressing the participants of 34th Air War Course, COAS appreciated thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements.
He urged the officers to make consistent efforts to keep up with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage.
“Superiority in modern day battlefield can only be maintained if we remain alive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to tackle them in line with emerging modern concepts,” the COAS reiterated.
Earlier, COAS visited Central Ordnance Depot Karachi.
The army chief was briefed about upgradation of existing century old infrastructure of the depot on modern lines for provision of smooth logistics support. He appreciated the efforts of Ordinance Corps for its commitment in the field of logistics to enhance operational efficiency.
On arrival at COD Karachi, the COAS was received by Chief of Logistics Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi and Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.

Staff Report

  1. Until a few days ago, Bajwa was talking about peace and has now come back to talk of war and strict answers. With such statements of the army chief, his fear is clearly visible. He is talking about giving strict responses to the enemy, although it did not say who is that enemy? Is that enemy Pakistan’s poverty and hunger? Or is that enemy extremism and terrorism in Pakistan? Well, while replying to its enemies, the condition of Pakistan has become very bad today. The economy has gone completely down. There is a sense of poverty and hunger all around. No country in the world is willing to give financial aid to Pakistan. But all this did not affect the Pakistan Army. Pakistan’s military seizes 70 percent of Pakistan’s total budget and uses that money to fill the pockets of corrupt generals and spread terrorism in neighboring countries.

NATIONAL

ECP rejects ‘defaulter’ Rashid’s nomination papers for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected the nomination of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pervaiz Rashid for Senate. On Wednesday, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former senator jailed for submitting fake degree

KARACHI: A district and sessions court in Badin sent Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yasmin Shah to prison for two-years and imposed on her...
Read more
KARACHI

Nomination papers of all PPP Senate candidates accepted

KARACHI: Sindh chapter of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday approved the nomination of all 22 candidates of the Pakistan People's Party...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends detention of Asif for two weeks

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended the judicial remand (detention) of Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif for two more...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI to emerge as largest party in Senate after elections, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will become the single largest party in the Senate by securing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi, Shoukry discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

CAIRO/ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, on Wednesday agreed to further strengthen ties between Islamabad and Cairo...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends detention of Asif for two weeks

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday extended the judicial remand (detention) of Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif for two more...
