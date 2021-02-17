PTI legislator challenges Rashid’s papers for Senate elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday challenged the nomination of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pervaiz Rashid for Senate.

A petition submitted by PTI MPA Zainab Umair to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contended that Rashid submitted nomination papers for the general seat, whereas the affidavit he submitted was for the technocrat seat.

The petitioner termed the action as “self-contrary, concealment, fraudulent, and improper” and argued the former minister was not qualified to be a member of the House.

“Rashid has concealed the material facts from qua his criminal records/cases in the declaration form/affidavit. This score alone is sufficient to disqualify the candidate from contesting any election,” the petition said.

It further said the PML-N leader was a defaulter and owned vast sums to the parliament lodges. The petitioner maintained that Article 63-b of the Constitution was clear in this regard and disqualified the candidate from contesting any election.

“Rashid has been failed to provide any information in his declaration form/nomination papers which is a clear violation of mandatory requirement and malafides on the Part Mr. Pervaiz Rashid. These facts clearly disqualify the candidate from contesting any election,” stated one of the objections.”

Rashid has been found to have delivered speeches against the state institutions as well as maintenance of public order, it said

“Therefore, as per Article of 63-g of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr. Pervaiz Rashid is not competent to contest any election. Hence his nomination papers be rejected.”

In a thinly-veiled reference to 2016 Dawn Leaks, the petition sought the rejection of Rashid’s papers on the grounds of being found guilty for leaking confidential information related to national security.

“An inquiry was conducted, and a report was made by Justice retired Aamir Raza. It is worth mentioning over here that the report has never been challenged till today and has attained finality.”