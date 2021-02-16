Sale of tickets for HBL PSL starts on Wednesday

The sale of online tickets for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition will start on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday.

The cricketing body fixed the prices for 30 of the 34 matches while the rates for tickets of remaining four matches will be announced later.

Fans will be able to book tickets by visiting www.bookme.pk or calling its helpline at 03137786888.

The prices of tickets will be starting from as low as Rs500.

According to the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), fans up to 20 per cent of stadium capacity will be allowed for each match.