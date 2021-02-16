Sports

Sale of tickets for HBL PSL starts on Wednesday

Fans up to 20 per cent of stadium capacity will be allowed for each match

By News Desk

The sale of online tickets for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition will start on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday.

The cricketing body fixed the prices for 30 of the 34 matches while the rates for tickets of remaining four matches will be announced later.

Fans will be able to book tickets by visiting www.bookme.pk or calling its helpline at 03137786888.

The prices of tickets will be starting from as low as Rs500.

According to the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), fans up to 20 per cent of stadium capacity will be allowed for each match.

Previous articlePTI ‘guardian of the farmer’s rights’, says Firdous Awan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ashwin stars as India thrash England to level Test series

CHENNAI: India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test inside four days to level the series at 1-1 on Tuesday. Left-arm spinner Axar...
Read more
Sports

Two ICC elite panel umpires to officiate in HBL PSL

KARACHI: International Cricket Council (ICC) elite panel umpires Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth will officiate in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League...
Read more
Sports

India lead by 351 runs despite top-order collapse

CHENNAI: India suffered a batting collapse and slumped to 156-6 but even so their overall lead swelled to 351 at lunch on day three...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan end South Africa’s unbeaten Asia record with T20 series win

LAHORE: Tail-ender Hasan Ali hit two sixes in the penultimate over to help Pakistan clinch the Twenty20 international series against South Africa with a four-wicket...
Read more
Sports

India eye victory in 2nd Test after Ashwin spins out England

CHENNAI: India built a commanding lead of 249 after spinner Ravichandran Ashwin helped skittle England for 134 on day two of the second Test on...
Read more
Sports

West Indies sweep Bangladesh Test series 2-0

DHAKA: Rahkeem Cornwall took centre stage as spinners picked up all 10 wickets in the West Indies' 17-run victory over Bangladesh in the second and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

GPKSC urges Pak-Kashmir Diaspora to apprise EU Envoy with IIOJK situation

MIRPUR: Global Pakistan-Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC), a United Kingdom-based organization, on Tuesday called upon the Pakistani/Kashmiri Diaspora community to apprise European Parliamentary (EU) delegation...

IHC orders demolition of illegal lawyers’ chambers

Students in New Delhi protest against environmentalist’s detention

Karachi police arrest PTI leader after ECP orders removal from constituency

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.