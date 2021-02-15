PIA grounds A320 after baggage tractor hits jet

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane was damaged after it hit a baggage tractor at Islamabad International Airport early Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the national flag-carrier while confirming the incident said the Airbus A320 has been grounded for essential repair.

The accident took place when the plane was preparing to depart for Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in which its VHF antenna, an airborne communication antenna used to transmit and receive signals, got damaged.

According to a report, the accident occurred when the tractor’s driver felt a sudden heart pain and lost control of the tractor, ramming it into the jet which was about to take off.

A makeshift flight was arranged to take passengers to Sharjah.