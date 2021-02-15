NATIONAL

PIA grounds A320 after baggage tractor hits jet

By INP

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane was damaged after it hit a baggage tractor at Islamabad International Airport early Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the national flag-carrier while confirming the incident said the Airbus A320 has been grounded for essential repair.

The accident took place when the plane was preparing to depart for Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in which its VHF antenna, an airborne communication antenna used to transmit and receive signals, got damaged.

According to a report, the accident occurred when the tractor’s driver felt a sudden heart pain and lost control of the tractor, ramming it into the jet which was about to take off.

A makeshift flight was arranged to take passengers to Sharjah.

Previous articleIndia lead by 351 runs despite top-order collapse
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Soldier martyred in Balochistan security post attack

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire on a security post in Balochistan's Kech district late Sunday night, the military's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s new ambassador to UAE presents credentials to premier

ISLAMABAD: Afzaal Mahmood, Pakistan's new ambassador in Abu Dhabi, on Monday presented his credentials to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president...
Read more
NATIONAL

Registration of elderly for Covid-19 vaccination begins

ISLAMABAD: The government began on Monday Covid-19 vaccination of the country's senior citizens aged over 65 years, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar...
Read more
NATIONAL

BoP CEO, Karachi plane crash survivor, to promote travel safety thru foundation

LAHORE: Bank of Punjab (BoP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zafar Masood, one of the two survivors of the 2020 Karachi plane crash, has announced...
Read more
NATIONAL

PUNJAB PUNCH: Cybercrime rate increased more than five times in 2020

LAHORE: The cybercrime rate in Pakistan was increased more than five times in the year 2020 despite technological innovation and existence of relevant laws,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Senator proposes 3-point plan for Pakistan’s maritime diplomacy

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, chairman of Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee, has lauded Pakistan Navy’s Maritime Diplomacy as an example of Pakistan’s soft power outreach...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan’s new ambassador to UAE presents credentials to premier

ISLAMABAD: Afzaal Mahmood, Pakistan's new ambassador in Abu Dhabi, on Monday presented his credentials to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president...

Locked down and lonely, London Zoo faces fight to survive

Minister contracts coronavirus

Registration of elderly for Covid-19 vaccination begins

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.